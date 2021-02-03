Brits Bag A Quarter Of All Golden Globe Nominations

There may have a staggering snub for I May Destroy You, but overall, the 78th Golden Globes nominations have been ones to savor for British film and TV talent.

Deadline has worked out that British-produced projects and stars accounted for more than a quarter of all 125 Golden Globe nominations, cementing the UK industry’s growing influence over American gongs.

We’ve cribbed a comprehensive list of Brits recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association below, as shows including The Crown and features such as Promising Young Woman performed well.

There were double nominations for Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Father), Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Trial of the Chicago 7), and Argentine-British actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma, The Queen’s Gambit).

Meanwhile, Small Axe star John Boyega earned his first Golden Globe nomination, as did Emerald Fennell for her breakthrough feature Promising Young Woman. Fennell’s old stomping ground, Killing Eve, was back in the running too, as Jodie Comer was again nominated for best actress in a TV drama.

Sally Woodward-Gentle, founder of Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films, praised both women. “We couldn’t be more delighted about the recognition for the magnificent Jodie Comer. Her performance in Season 3 was mesmeric. She is glorious,” she said. “And love to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. She is a wild, outrageously clever, indomitable talent.”

The Crown hoovered up six nominations — more than any other TV series. Executive producer Suzanne Mackie said: “It’s a wonderful reward for our amazing cast and crew. We couldn’t be more delighted for Olivia, Emma, Gillian Helena, Josh and everyone who’s contributed to season 4 and to Netflix for their continued support. Thank you HFPA.”

The Brit invasion in full:

The Father – best motion picture, drama

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman – best actress, drama

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman – best actress, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal – best actor, drama

Anthony Hopkins, The Father – best actor, drama

Gary Oldman, Mank – best actor, drama

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot – best actress, musical or comedy

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma – best actress, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – best actor, musical or comedy

Sacha Braon Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 – supporting actor

James Corden, Prom – best actor, musical or comedy

Devl Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield – best actor, musical or comedy

Olivia Colman, The Father – supporting actress

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – supporting actor

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – best director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – best screenplay

Daniel Pemberton, The Trial of the Chicago 7 – best original song

The Crown – best TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown – best actress, TV drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – best actress, TV drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown – best actress, TV drama

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – best actor, TV drama

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason – best actor, TV drama

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris – best actress, TV series, musical, comedy

Nicholas Hoult, The Great – best actor, TV series, musical, comedy

Small Axe – best limited series, anthology series or motion picture

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – best actress, limited series, anthology series or motion picture

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – best actress, limited series, anthology series or motion picture

Hugh Grant, The Undoing – best actor, limited series, anthology series or motion picture

Gillian Anderson, The Crown – best supporting actress, TV drama

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – best supporting actress, TV drama

John Boyega, Small Axe – best supporting actor, TV drama