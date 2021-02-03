Brits Bag A Quarter Of All Golden Globe Nominations

There may have a staggering snub for I May Destroy You, but overall, the 78th Golden Globes nominations have been ones to savor for British film and TV talent.
Deadline has worked out that British-produced projects and stars accounted for more than a quarter of all 125 Golden Globe nominations, cementing the UK industry’s growing influence over American gongs.
We’ve cribbed a comprehensive list of Brits recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association below, as shows including The Crown and features such as Promising Young Woman performed well.
There were double nominations for Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Father), Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Trial of the Chicago 7), and Argentine-British actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma, The Queen’s Gambit).
Meanwhile, Small Axe star John Boyega earned his first Golden Globe nomination, as did Emerald Fennell for her breakthrough feature Promising Young Woman. Fennell’s old stomping ground, Killing Eve, was back in the running too, as Jodie Comer was again nominated for best actress in a TV drama.
Sally Woodward-Gentle, founder of Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films, praised both women. “We couldn’t be more delighted about the recognition for the magnificent Jodie Comer. Her performance in Season 3 was mesmeric. She is glorious,” she said. “And love to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. She is a wild, outrageously clever, indomitable talent.”
The Crown hoovered up six nominations — more than any other TV series. Executive producer Suzanne Mackie said: “It’s a wonderful reward for our amazing cast and crew. We couldn’t be more delighted for Olivia, Emma, Gillian Helena, Josh and everyone who’s contributed to season 4 and to Netflix for their continued support. Thank you HFPA.”
The Brit invasion in full:
The Father – best motion picture, drama
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman – best actress, drama
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman – best actress, drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal – best actor, drama
Anthony Hopkins, The Father – best actor, drama
Gary Oldman, Mank – best actor, drama
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot – best actress, musical or comedy
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma – best actress, musical or comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – best actor, musical or comedy
Sacha Braon Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 – supporting actor
James Corden, Prom – best actor, musical or comedy
Devl Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield – best actor, musical or comedy
Olivia Colman, The Father – supporting actress
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – supporting actor
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – best director
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – best screenplay
Daniel Pemberton, The Trial of the Chicago 7 – best original song
The Crown – best TV series, drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown – best actress, TV drama
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – best actress, TV drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown – best actress, TV drama
Josh O’Connor, The Crown – best actor, TV drama
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason – best actor, TV drama
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris – best actress, TV series, musical, comedy
Nicholas Hoult, The Great – best actor, TV series, musical, comedy
Small Axe – best limited series, anthology series or motion picture
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – best actress, limited series, anthology series or motion picture
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – best actress, limited series, anthology series or motion picture
Hugh Grant, The Undoing – best actor, limited series, anthology series or motion picture
Gillian Anderson, The Crown – best supporting actress, TV drama
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – best supporting actress, TV drama
John Boyega, Small Axe – best supporting actor, TV drama
