'Your Honor' Creator Peter Moffat Discusses Shakespearean Finale
British Independent Film Awards Launches Podcast With ‘Saint Maud’, ‘Rocks’ Guests

Saint Maud
Saint Maud TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: The British Independent Film Awards is for the first time launching a podcast, This Is My Cinema, with a group of UK indie film names lined up to discuss their craft and inspiration over the coming weeks.

Guests include several 2021 BIFA nominees such as Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud), Sarah Gavron (Rocks), Harris Dickinson (County Lines), Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses) and Reggie Yates (writer/director and BIFA Juror). The pod will be hosted by Michael Leader (Ghibliotheque, Little White Lies Podcast) and Rhianna Dhillon (BBC 6 Music).

Episode one of the show, which features Harris Dickinson, who is up for the supporting actor BIFA this year, will be available once you read this across major pod providers.

The 2021 BIFAs take place on February 18 via a live-streamed virtual ceremony hosted by Tom Felton.

