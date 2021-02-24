BBC & ITV Appoint Reemah Sakaan As BritBox International CEO

The BBC and ITV have named Reemah Sakaan as the CEO of BritBox International, leading the subscription streamer’s growth around the world.

Sakaan, currently ITV’s group director of SVOD and BritBox’s global creative director, will take up her new role in April and will spearhead the service’s push into 25 territories. She will lead a team of 100 people.

In her current role, she has overseen the launch of BritBox in the UK. The streamer is also available in the U.S. and Canada, while it has also launched in Australia and a South Africa rollout is on the horizon.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: “The role attracted a very impressive field of external candidates which reflects the strength and appeal of the BritBox brand. Reemah was deservedly successful and I am really pleased that she will lead BritBox internationally.”

BBC director general Tim Davie added: “This is an important moment for Britbox and its ambitions to become a truly global brand. We know international audiences are turning to the service for great British television and with Reemah heading up the next phase of growth I am confident we will see further success.”