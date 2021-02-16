BritBox Launches In South Africa; VIS Sets ‘Stories To Stay Awake’ At Amazon; Mise En Scène Adds Two For EFM — Global Briefs

BritBox To Launch In South Africa

BritBox, ITV and BBC Studios’ joint-venture UK streamer, is to expand into South Africa in the second half of 2021. It follows previous launches in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, as the Spitting Image streamer targets a presence in 25 territories. Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution at BBC Studios, said: “We know that South African audiences have a real connection to British television and we can’t wait to bring them even more great shows, on demand, that we know they will love.”

VIS Sets ‘Stories To Stay Awake’ At Amazon

Viacom International Studios has set Spanish horror series Historias Para No Dormir (Stories To Stay Awake) at Amazon Prime Video and Spanish public broadcaster RTVE. The four-part series, co-produced by Prointel e Isla Audiovisual, is a reboot of the iconic horror brand by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador. Production has commenced in Madrid with the directors including Rodrigo Cortés (Buried), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother) Paco Plaza (REC) and Paula Ortiz (The Bride).

UK Sales Firm Adds Duo For EFM

London-based film sales firm Mise En Scène Company is bringing two new titles to the digital European Film Market. The company will rep international on The True Don Quixote starring Tim Blake Nelson, Jacob Batalon, Brandon Stacy and Anna Mahoney. The contemporary adaptation of the classic 1605 Miguel de Cervantes novel but is set in the wilds of Louisiana where Nelson dons his make shift armour and rides a rusty old vespa in place of a horse. Screenwriter Chris Poche makes his directorial debut. The company is also launching world sales on Triple Threat, starring Stacey Maltin, Margarita Zhitnikova, Jay Deyonker, Mark St. Cyr and Catherine Curtin. The film follows three best friends who are on the verge of their Broadway debut, but their relationship is put to the test when diverging dreams meet the realities of adulthood. The film marks Maltin’s directorial debut.

Locarno Launches New Program

Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival is launching a new competitive program for short films, Corti d’autore, which is reserved for short works by auteur filmmakers already established on the international scene. Until now, the fest has primarily hosted shorts from Switzerland and across the world by directors yet to make their full-length debut. The new section will be the fest’s third competitive program. “The idea is for Corti d’autore to be a place where non-feature-length films by established directors will find space and visibility,” said Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro. “A new, competitive section dedicated to the non-standard gazes of filmmaking, with no genre excluded or prioritized, staying true to Locarno’s vocational mission to discover new voices pitched towards the future.”

Cinesite Hires

Digital studio Cinesite has made two hires. Natasha Gould has joined the company as its new West Coast business representative, based in LA, and Martin Perkins has joined the London studio as New Business and Bidding Manager. The pair will work closely with Drew Jones, Cinesite’s Chief VFX Business Development Officer. Cinesite’s recent credits include Black Widow, No Time To Die and Mulan.