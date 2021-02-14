‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page To Host ‘SNL’ Next Week With Bad Bunny Set As Musical Guest

The Duke of Hastings himself will be live from New York next Saturday night.

Regé-Jean Page, one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s Bridgerton, is to host Saturday Night Live next week, February 20.

It’s been a big few months for the British-Zimbabwean actor thanks to the huge success of the Shondaland drama series as well as his supporting role alongside Tessa Thompson in Amazon feature film Sylvia’s Love.

He will be joined by rapper Bad Bunny, who will be the music guest. Bad Bunny is best known for his collaborations with the likes of Cardi B and Drake and performed at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

It marks Page’s SNL debut, while Bad Bunny appeared in a remote-production of the NBC show last April alongside Keenan Thompson. Earlier on Saturday, British outlets caught Page getting on a plane to New York for what they described as a TV job.

Next week’s show is the fourth of five consecutive shows on NBC.

Regina King is hosting this week with Nathaniel Rateliff as musical guest, with John Krasinski and Dan Levy recent hosts with musical guests including Phoebe Bridgers and Machine Gun Kelly.

SNL will continue on Feb. 27. It is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.