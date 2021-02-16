‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Set To Lead ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Regé-Jean Page is going from the Regency-era romance of Shonda Rhimes’s wildly popular Bridgerton on Netflix to the sword-wielding, role-playing action of Paramount’s forthcoming movie adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons. The actor is set to lead the film which is based on the iconic game franchise from Wizards of the Coast. Page will join previously announced cast Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith

Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will direct and write the script based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Dungeons & Dragons is a leading fantasy entertainment franchise which is fueled by the imagination of storytellers around the world. The role playing game has been around for 46 years and more than 40 million fans have interacted with or played D&D. The franchise also includes videogames and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm. Hasbro’s Brian Goldner is also producing. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada, and Paramount distributing to the rest of world.