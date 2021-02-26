‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Hit Series Boosts Original Novel Sales, Vitamin String Quartet Catalog Streams

Netflix revealed that following the show’s explosive December debut, Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels moved up into the New York Times Best Sellers list, with The Duke and I holding the list’s top spot for four weeks. At some point in January, five novels from Quinn’s Bridgerton saga were among the New York Times’ top 10 best-selling books.

The Shondaland series, however, isn’t the only book-inspired Netflix title getting literary love. Kristin Hannah’s Firefly Lane appeared on the Top 10 list a month before the show’s premiere and currently remains at #5. Netflix added that Walter Tevis’ The Queen’s Gambit and Maurice Leblanc’s original 1907 work Lupin also saw an increase in sales upon the release of their respective Netflix series.

Bridgerton‘s continued influence also manifested in music streams for The Vitamin String Quartet. The ensemble, whose classical covers of modern hits score the steamy romance series, revealed that its catalog surpassed one billion streams post-Bridgerton.

Since Vitamin String Quartet dropped the Bridgerton soundtrack in December, the ensemble has seen a 350% increase in streams and an uptick in monthly listeners by over 50% on Spotify and Amazon Music.