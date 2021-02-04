‘Bridgerton’, ‘I May Destroy You’ & ‘Dead To Me’ Land SAG Award Nominations After Golden Globes Snub

Shondaland’s giant Netflix hit Bridgerton has scored its first major awards recognition with two SAG Award nominations, Drama Series ensemble and Male Actor in a drama series, for Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page.

It was one of several series that were surprisingly shut out completely from the Golden Globe nominations yesterday, with the SAG Awards correcting the oversight.

HBO’s acclaimed limited series I May Destroy You, whose Globes snub has been heavily scrutinized, received a SAG Award nomination for its creator, director and star Michaela Coel in the Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category.

And Netflix’s Dead To Me, which also was nowhere to be found on the list of 2021 Golden Globe nominations after making a splash at the 2020 Emmys with a slew of noms, landed three mentions, Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and two Female Actor in a Comedy Series nominations for both of its stars Christina Applegate and Lina Cardellini.

Related Story SAG Awards Nominations: 'Ma Rainey', 'Minari' Lead Film List; 'The Crown', 'Schitt's Creek' Top TV And 'Bridgerton' Arrives - Full List

With its mix of Jane Austen and Gossip Girl, Bridgerton has taken pop culture by storm since its Dec. 25 debut. Redefining the period drama and romance genres and breaking conventions on race while making global stars out of Page and Phoebe Dynevor, the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novel captivated viewers to shatter Netflix’s viewership records with 82 million households having seen at least a portion of it in the first four weeks. The success of the series catapulted Page into the James Bond conversation.

The SAG Award nomination adds to a list of critical recognition for Coel’s raw I May Destroy You, in which she portrays a woman piecing together the events of a night in which she was sexually assaulted. The series, an honest exploration of sexual consent, recently won Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series at the Independent Spirit Awards, though there is no equivalent category for limited series at the SAG Awards.

Following the two Golden Globe nominations for Emily In Paris, the series’ Deborah Copaken called out the HFPA for overlooking I May Destroy You.

Dark comedy Dead To Me expanded its SAG Award footprint in Season 2 after scoring one nomination last year for Applegate. Its three SAG Award nominations mirror similar nominations the show’s second season received at the Emmys, Outstanding Comedy Series and two Lead Actress in a Comedy series noms for Applegate and Cardellini.