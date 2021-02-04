Disney+ To Stream ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ With Whitney Houston & Brandy

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s star-studded Cinderella starring Brandy in the title role will be available to stream on Disney+ starting at midnight on February 12.

The 1997 reimagining of the beloved fairytale touts a loaded cast with Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters and the late Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother.

Directed by Robert Iscove, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella featured a number of memorable original tunes from the renown songwriting duo including “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “A Lovely Night.” In addition to receiving praise for its diverse casting and musical numbers, Cinderella received seven Emmy nominations in 1998 and took home the outstanding art direction for a variety or music program prize.

Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox also star in the fairytale flick. Rodgers & Hammerstien’s Cinderella was executive produced by Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. Chris Montan produced with Robyn Crawford as associate producer.