Brandy Puts ‘Cinderella’ Spin On TikTok Challenge To Celebrate Musical’s Disney+ Premiere

Brandy showed TikTok followers that reprising the titular role in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella after more than 20 years is far from impossible.

On Friday the star of the Emmy-winning musical put her own magical spin on a viral TikTok challenge to promote and celebrate the musical’s Disney+ premiere. Like most TikTok makeup brush challenge videos, Brandy began her short social media clip with a bare face, casual clothing and Disney’s “Where Did I Put That Thing/ Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” playing in the background.

However halfway through the TikTok, Brandy holds her makeup brush to the camera to unveil a striking transformation.

She appears in her Cinderella gown, donning blue eyeshadow, a sparkling necklace and a crown, harkening back to her time in the Rodgers & Hammerstein role in 1997. Instead of the upbeat number from the Disney animated film, Brandy and Whitney Houston’s “Impossible” plays in the background.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which began streaming on Disney+ on Feb. 12 at midnight, also features Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Paolo Montalban and Bernadette Peters.

See Brandy’s social media post below.