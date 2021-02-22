‘Power Book II: Ghost’s Bradley Gibson To Recur On ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot ; Quentin Plair Joins ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

Bradley Gibson, who currently recurs as Everett on the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost is set to join the forthcoming reboot of Kung Fu at the CW in a recurring role.

Gibson will play the character of Joe Harper in Kung Fu. He is described as a man in his 20s who is a graphic artist and community organizer in Oakland. Joe is “funny, sexy, hip — deeply serious about his work and his activism, but equally committed to the joys of life: friendship, art, love.”

Heis a social butterfly, having a foot in many of the San Francisco Bay Area’s communities including gay San Francisco, bohemian San Francisco, the Black community of Oakland — which is where he grew up. Joe is an idealist, but he’s profoundly realistic about the many obstacles to deep, systemic change. However, he can’t keep his guard up about is love. He has an intensely romantic streak that will draw him to Nicky (Olivia Liang) brother, Ryan (Jon Prasida) They couldn’t be more different, but they find themselves drawn to each other, bonding over their shared passion for their respective communities.

Gibson was the most recent Simba in The Lion King on Broadway. He also appeared in A Bronx Tale after making his Broadway debut in Rocky. Heis set to return for the second season of the aforementioned Ghost, which is currently shooting in New York. He is repped by BRS-Gage and Steve Maihack at 44 West Entertainment.

In another bit of CW casting news, Rosewell, New Mexico has added Quentin Plair in a recurring guest star role.

The actor is set to play Dallas, a “charmingly enigmatic preacher with the ability to divine people’s troubles and provide them with the counsel they seek.” He is thoughtful and well-versed in many religions. He has a passion for music and is able to quote scripture and lyics from Biggie Smalls in the same breath. Dallas draws others into his orbit with his unique outlook on the big mysteries of life and will cross paths with Rosa during a pivotal point on her road to recovery.

Plair was most recently seen starring opposite Ethan Hawke and Daveed Diggs in the Showtime series The Good Lord Bird. His credits also include BET’s The Quad, ABC’s The Good Doctor and Hello Cupid for for Black & Sexy TV. He has also co-starred in the Netflix film Burning Sands and Drumline for VH1. He is repped by David Lederman at Innovative Artists and Lesley Brander at Monogram Management Group.