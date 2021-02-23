Bob Odenkirk Action Movie ‘Nobody’ Opening Earlier

Universal Pictures action movie Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk will get ahead of Warner Bros.’ long-Easter weekend release of Godzilla vs. Kong by going on March 26 instead. The Odenkirk movie, directed by Ilya Naishuller, was scheduled for Good Friday, April 2.

Recently, Warner Bros moved its HBO Max day-and-date release of Godzilla vs. Kong to Wednesday March 31 so as to reap as much cash over the five-day spring break holiday.

With NYC expected to open movie theaters by March 5, as we first told you today, it will be interesting to see how box office grosses might tick up. Uni dropped a spot for Nobody during the pre game of Super Bowl with the trailer yielding close to 5M views on social media in the 24 hour period following its drop.

Also today, Universal dated an untitled event movie for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.