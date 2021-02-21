‘Blithe Spirit’, ‘Silk Road’ And ‘The Violent Heart’ Post To Specialty Box Office Board; ‘Promising Young Woman’ Crosses $5M

As the weeks go by and the pandemic begins to lift at a very, very glacial pace we are hearing some more coins drop into the bank of the specialty box office space.

Edward Hall’s adaptation of Noel Coward’s play Blithe Spirit is one of a handful of films that made its way to theaters and digital this weekend. The IFC Films pic starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann and Judi Dench had a noteworthy opening in 239 theaters across the U.S., grossing an estimated $98,100. The film also managed to hit Apple Movies’ indie movie chart. It also broke the top five in the comedies section top 10 overall. Not too shabby.

“Counter-programming the comedic Blithe Spirit has clearly connected with audiences on all platforms this weekend,” said Arianna Bocco, President, IFC Films of the film’s opening. “We’re looking forward to an ethereal run.”

Lionsgate’s darknet dramatic thriller Silk Road from Tiller Russell also made its way to digital and hit 100 theaters this weekend to the tune of an estimated $47K for an average of $473. Gravitas Ventures released Kerem Sanga’s Romeo & Juliet-esque thriller The Violent Heart in 93 theaters for an estimated opening weekend gross north of $14K.

In its ninth week out, Focus Features’ awards season contender Promising Young Woman played in 679 theaters and earned an estimated $110K which was enough to push it past the $5M mark.

Speaking of awards season titles, we are also getting some numbers from A24’s Lee Isaac Chung’s American family drama Minari had 150 runs in its second weekend to earn an estimated $63K to bring its cume to $173K.

NEW RELEASES

Blithe Spirit (IFC Films) [239 Theaters] Weekend $98,100; Average $410

Silk Road (Lionsgate) [100 Theaters] Weekend $47,000; Average $473

The Violent Heart (Gravitas Ventures) [93 Theaters] Weekend $14,100; Average $152

SECOND WEEKEND

Breaking News In Yuba County (United Artists Releasing) [24 Theaters] Weekend $6,657; Average $277; Cume $33,000

Fear of Rain (Lionsgate) [120 Theaters] Weekend $46,666; Average $389; Cume $123,000

The Mauritanian (STXfilms) [287 Theaters] Weekend $135,000; Average $470; Cume $350,000

Minari (A24) [150 Theaters] Weekend $63,000; Average $421; Cume $173,000

Uppena (Independent) [75 Theaters] Weekend $33,620; Average $448; Cume $227,000

Willy’s Wonderland (Screen Media Films) [171 Theaters] Weekend $88,579; Average $518; Cume $216,248

The World to Come (Bleecker Street) [277 Theaters] Weekend $23,778; Average $86; Cume $88,721

A Writer’s Odyssey (CMC Pictures) [80 Theaters] Weekend $17,210; Average $215; Cume $92,000

THIRD WEEKEND + HOLDOVERS



Come Play (Focus Features) – Week 17 [143 Theaters] Weekend $70,000; Average $490; Cume $10,371,000

Fatale (Lionsgate) – Week 10 [608 theaters] Weekend $129,000; Average $214; Cume $6,202,000

Our Friend (Gravitas Ventures) Week 5 [131 Theaters] Weekend $11,500; Average $88; Cume $653,219

Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – Week 9 [164 Screens] Weekend $23,500; Average $146; Cume $1,806,917

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Week 9 [679 Theaters] Weekend $110,000; Average $162; Cume $5,111,000

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 20 [653 Theaters] $236,000; Average $361; Cume $20,341,000