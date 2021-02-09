‘Dynasty’ Casts Luke Cook; Melissa De Sousa Joins ‘Black Lightning’

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Luke Cook has booked a recurring role on the fourth season of the CW’s Dynasty. Cook will play Oliver, Kirby’s (Maddison Brown) ex-beau from Australia, a photographer who has come to town for a shoot, but has ulterior motives. They reconnect but his late-night partying and drug habit quickly take Kirby down a dangerous road. Dynasty is from CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Reims, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick and Esther and Richard Shapiro, creators of the original Dynasty.

Cook is best known for his role as Lucifer Morningstar on The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina on Netflix and also recurred on the first season of Katy Keene for The CW. On the film side, Cook can be seen starring in the Australian indie How Do You Know Chris?. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Artists First.



Melissa De Sousa (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) has joined the fourth season of the CW’s Black Lightning in a key recurring role. De Sousa plays Chief Anna Lopez, the new Chief of Police of Freeland. Determined to rebuild the city and bring it to a place of peace and justice, Lopez has strong views on the metahuman population that differ from her predecessor, the late Chief Henderson. Seeing metahumans as “freaks” equally as bad as The 100 gang members, Lopez believes they should all be documented, tagged, and monitored at all times. In the end, Lopez will do whatever it takes to level the playing field and protect her officers from the metahumans. Based on the DC characters, the series hails from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Charles D. Holland executive produce. De Sousa most recently starred opposite Kirsten Dunst on Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida. She also led the cult hit series Single Ladies for BET Networks. In film, De Sousa is best known for her work in The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday, starring opposite Terrence Howard. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Meyer & Downs.