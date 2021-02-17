‘Birds Of Prey’, ‘The Old Guard’, ‘Promising Young Woman’ Among Films To Receive ReFrame Stamp Of Gender-Balanced Hiring

ReFrame and IMDbPro have given 29 of the 100 most popular scripted films of 2020 the ReFrame Stamp, which is as a mark of distinction for projects that have achieved gender-balanced hiring. This is a 12% increase over 2019.

ReFrame is a coalition of industry professionals and partner companies founded by Women In Film and Sundance Institute The organization’s mission is to increase the number of women of all backgrounds working in film, TV, and media. IMDbPro launched the ReFrame Stamp in 2018. The Stamp is based on intersectional criteria developed by ReFrame in consultation with ReFrame Ambassadors and other industry experts.

Topping the 2020 list in terms of the most popular film to meet ReFrame Stamp criteria is Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard, the first comic-based action pic to be helmed by a Black woman director. The film also showcased gender parity in front of and behind the camera.

“I’m incredibly proud to have The Old Guard recognized with the ReFrame Stamp,” said Prince-Bythewood, who is also a ReFrame Ambassador. “Our success is a beautiful and powerful counter to those who deny women the opportunity to play in the big sandbox. The women who worked on this film are incredible talents and they deserve their shine.”

Birds of Prey, Promising Young Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 were also among the top 100 that received the ReFrame Stamp. Outside of the top 100, 40 films released in 2020 also received the Stamp, including The High Note, I Carry You With Me, I’m Your Woman, Shirley and Wander Darkly (Lionsgate).

The 2020 results, determined by ReFrame’s extensive analysis of data provided by IMDbPro, represent an increase of ReFrame-Stamped films in the Top 100 over 2019 in the following categories:

29 films Stamped, increase over 26 in 2019

17 films directed by women, increase over 12 in 2019

6 films directed by women of color, increase over 4 in 2019

21 films written by a total of 29 women, increase over 19 in 2019

4 films written by women of color, increase over 3 in 2019

7 films with women cinematographers, increase over 2 in 2019

To determine Stamp recipients, ReFrame examined IMDbPro data on the 100 most popular narrative and animated movies of 2020. This list is based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. ReFrame and IMDbPro use a similar methodology to determine recipients of the annual ReFrame Stamp for TV.

A list of all 2020 Stamped films is available on ReFrame’s website.