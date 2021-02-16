Billy Campbell To Headline ABC’s ‘National Parks’ Drama Pilot From Kevin Costner

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Billy Campbell has been tapped as the lead in National Parks, ABC’s drama pilot co-written and executive produced by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios.

Co-written by Costner, Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, National Parks follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Campbell stars as Cal Foster, an experienced ISB special agent who has worked in the field for years but is now stepping into a new leadership role. He wonders how the team he’s worked alongside will respond to taking orders from him, but Cal is determined to honor the position and help his fellow agents no matter what.

Costner, Helbing, Baird and Hemingway executive produce alongside Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband via Territory Pictures and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson via A+E Studios.

This marks Campbell’s return to ABC where he headlined the cult 1999 drama series Once and Again, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He recently starred in the CTV/Hulu series Cardinal, which landed him three consecutive Canadian Screen Awards. He is repped are CAA and LINK Entertainment.

