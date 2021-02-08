Billy Brown Dies: Star Of Discovery Channel’s ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Was 68

Billy Brown, the star and patriarch of Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People reality series, died Sunday after suffering a seizure, his son Bear Brown, who also stars on the show, confirmed on Instagram. He was 68.

“We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind, a Discovery rep wrote on Twitter. “Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

Bear Brown wrote on Instagram, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!”

Discovery

According to the series logline: Alaskan Bush People follows a journey deep into Alaska’s bush, where naturalist and adventurer Billy Brown, along with his wife, Ami, and their seven children, chooses to live life on his own terms, connected to wild nature and bonded to each other.

Brown had been with the series since its launch in 2014. It wrapped its 12th season on October 29.