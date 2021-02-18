You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Daisy Ridley To Star In Thriller 'The Marsh King's Daughter' For Director Neil Burger, Black Bear, Anonymous & STX
‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Leads Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nominees

Bill & Ted Face The Music
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' United Artists Releasing

Nominees for the eighth annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards were unveiled Thursday, with Bill & Ted Face The Music leading movie noms, and Netflix’s Hollywood and Bridgerton and HBO’s Max’s The Mandalorian among those scoring multiple TV noms.

The awards, which honor achievements in make-up and hair styling in film, TV, commercials and live theater, will be presented during a reimagined virtual gala on Saturday, April 3.

Matthew Mungle, Oscar and Emmy- winning make-up artist, and Terry Baliel, Emmy-winning hair stylist, will receive the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Final voting begins Friday, March 5 and closes on Thursday, March 18.

Here is the list of nominees:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek

The Prom
Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes

Promising Young Woman
Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice

Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

Mank
Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim

Mulan
Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects **TIE**

Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley

Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess

Mulan
Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick

Pinocchio
Mark Coulier

The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Adrian Morot

Wonder Woman 1984
Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Bill & Ted Face the Music
Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely

The Prom
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland

Promising Young Woman
Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Hillbilly Elegy
Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams

Mank
Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff

Mulan
Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Sharon Martin, Kat Fa

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Make-Up **TIE**

Dead to Me
Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash

Grace and Frankie
Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven

Ozark
Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane

RuPaul’s Drag Race
Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo

Schitt’s Creek
Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan

Westworld
Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up **TIE**

Bridgerton
Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell

The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills

Hollywood
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

The Mandalorian
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman

Perry Mason
Christien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist

The Queen’s Gambit
Daniel Parker

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Hollywood
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

Lovecraft Country
Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais

The Mandalorian
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard

Star Trek: Picard
James MacKinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke

Westworld
Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Empire
Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings

Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

Ozark
Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker

RuPaul’s Drag Race
Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

Schitt’s Creek
Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Bridgerton
Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper

The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills

Hollywood
Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo

The Queen’s Gambit
Daniel Parker

Ratched
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing with the Stars
Zena S. Green, Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Victor Del Castillo

Killing Eve Season 3
Juliette Tomes, Amy Brand

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Kristofer Buckle, James MacKinnon

The Oscars
Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Jennifer Aspinall, James MacKinnon

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
LaLette Littlejohn, Christopher Pizzarelli, Dorota Zajac

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Rebecca DeHerrera, Pam Farmer, Rebecca Lee Castro, Karen Knopp

Sylvie’s Love
Angela Wells, Angel Radefeld-Wright, Brigitte Hennech

Uncle Frank
Lindsay Irish Desarno, Diane Heller

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard

Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
Melanie Smith, Kaity Licina

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Jayson Medina, Abraham Esparza, Nicole Walpert, Brian Steven Banks

Saturday Night Live/Adele as Host
Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher

The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Danilo Dixon, Roberto Ramos, Robert “LaMarr” Randall

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Etheline Joseph, Yasmine Crosdale, Tenika Smith

Godmothered
Melissa Yonkey, Susan Buffington, Marie Larkin

Hamilton
Frederick Waggoner

Saturday Night Live/Kristen Wiig as Host
Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher

Sylvie’s Love
Carla Joi Farmer, Linda Villalobos, Lillie Frierson, Stacey Morris

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up

The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Dionne Wynn

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, John Foster

The Real
Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

The Young and the Restless
Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling

The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

The Young and the Restless
Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala

The Real
Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai

Dr. Phil “From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess”
Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up

All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld

The Baby-Sitters Club
Zabrina Matiru, Darah Wyant, Lindsey Pilkey

Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

Henry Danger
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Robert Maverick

Sesame Street
Jane DiPersio

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling

All That
Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax

The Baby-Sitters Club
Florence Cepeda, Sasha Carnovale

Danger Force
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

Ghostwriter
Liz Roelands

Sesame Street
Jacqueline Payne

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up

Bud Light Super Bowl LV “Post Malone”
Linda Barcojo, Kentaro Yano

Capital One “John Travolta Santa/Hungry Man”
Michael Ornelaz, Richard Redlefsen

Justin Bieber “Anyone”
Julie Hassett, Ally McGillicuddy, Kevin Haney, VyVy Tran

Lady Gaga “911”
Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash

The Weeknd “In Your Eyes”
Koji Ohmura, Shelby Smith

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling

Frito-Lays “My Favorite Things”
Craig Gangi

Mountain Dew Zero “Bryan Cranston”
Vitto Trotta

Rufus Wainwright “Devils and Angels”
Sean James

Ozzy Osbourne “Under the Graveyard”
Melissa Yonkey, Troy Zestos

Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro”
Stacey Morris

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

Frozen – Live at the Hyperion
Erin Zachary

Frozen
Suzanne Storey, Elaine Jarblanski, Chanthy Orellana

Hamilton (And Peggy Company)
Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Vicky Martinez, Sophia Robinson, Jason Torres

Little Shop of Horrors
Sharon Peng, Jenny Maupin

