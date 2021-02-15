You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
'Your Honor' Creator Peter Moffat Discusses Shakespearean Finale
‘Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell’ Trailer: Netflix Doc Presents Many Sides Of Iconic Rapper

Some of the closest friends and family members of Notorious B.I.G. share their thoughts and memories in Netflix’s Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell, an upcoming documentary that portrays the many sides of the rapper born Christopher Wallace.

Watch the new trailer, released today, above.

According to Netflix, Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell “offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got a Story To Tell is a rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.”

Directed by Emmett Malloy, the documentary features rare footage filmed by Wallace’s best friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler and new interviews with friends and family of the rapper who was murdered in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997.

The film is executive produced by Sean Combs, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, and Emmett and Brendan Malloy.

Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell will be released globally by Netflix on March 1. See the official poster below.

