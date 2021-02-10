‘The Biggest Loser’ Creator David Broome Lines Up All-Access MoviePass Documentary

EXCLUSIVE: The Biggest Loser and The Day I Met El Chapo producer David Broome is lining up an all-access documentary about the rise and fall of controversial subscription-based ticketing service MoviePass.

Broome will produce through his 25/7 Productions banner and has secured participation from former MoviePass Chairman Ted Farnsworth and former company CEO Mitch Lowe, who will both be among talking heads.

Pre-production is underway on the film, which we are told will also include interviews with exhibition execs from the likes of AMC, Regal and Cinemark, as well as studio execs, financiers and media. Broome also tells us that discussions are already in play with distributors for the film.

Described as a deep dive into the weeds of the changing film business, the feature will explore MoviePass’s tumultuous journey but also broader disruption in the film and content ecosystem.

Initially founded in 2011, MoviePass’s trajectory will act as a cautionary tale for subscription services for years to come. Following a 2017 majority stake investment from Farnsworth’s analytics firm Helios and Matheson, MoviePass’s popularity soared when it offered customers unlimited cinema visits for only $10 per month. The questionable move set it on a crash course with exhibitors and raised serious concerns over sustainability. Following various twists and turns, including the launch of a film production division, MoviePass crashed and burned as spectacularly as it had briefly stoled the limelight, filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and ceasing all business operations just two years after the 2017 takeover.

TV vet Broome is well known for creating NBC’s longstanding reality TV hit The Biggest Loser, now in its 17th season. His credits for Netflix include The Ultimate Beastmaster, Two Days In April and the much-publicised The Day I Met El Chapo. He is also working with the streamer, Will Smith’s Overbrook and Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit on a hip hop musical movie for rapper and filmmaker Solvan “Slick” Naim.

He previously had an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television in 2014 and has a partnership with Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s production company, Estefan Enterprises, together producing the all-Spanish docuseries Dale Con Ganas for Univision.