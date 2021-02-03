‘Big Sky’ Flies To Tuesday Ratings Win; ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ And ‘The Resident’ Slip

ABC’s Pacific Northwest noir drama Big Sky held steady with last week’s numbers to top Tuesday’s primetime ratings, scoring a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 2.42 million viewers in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast affiliate numbers.

The rest of ABC’s lineup was down in the demo across the board with To Tell the Truth (0.5, 4.18M) and Black-ish (0.5, 2.63M) ticking down a tenth. Mixed-ish (0.4, 2.20M) dipped two tenths from last week’s Season 2 premiere.

At NBC, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 2.24M) was down, while Nurses (0.3, 1.65M) managed to climb a tenth. In between was another encore of This Is Us which when in originals always ranks near the top Tuesday nights.

Fox’s The Resident (0.5, 3.97M) stumbled a tenth in the demo, while Prodigal Son (0.4, 2.42M) was on par with last week.

The CW’s a fresh episode of Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.1, 519,000) was steady, while a repeat followed and hit the dreaded 0.0 in the demo. Trickster (0.1, 320K) also held steady.

Elsewhere, CBS aired repeats of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted as well as NCIS, the latter of which was the night’s top show in viewers with 4.87 million.