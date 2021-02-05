‘Big Shot’ Disney+ Series Pauses Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

Filming on Disney+’s upcoming series Big Shot starring John Stamos has been suspended for 10 days. The decision was made last week after a positive Covid-19 test was produced as part of regular screening. I hear the affected individual was in Zone 1 on set.

The positive result triggered guidelines set by the state/county and outlined in the Disney production playbook, including contact tracing. Individuals who have been in proximity to the Covid-positive person have been asked to quarantine. That includes star Stamos, who wrote about the experience on Twitter last Friday.

“My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father,” Stamos said. “I’m grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!”

Stamos went on to plead with the public to heed health guidelines.

“I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules – your actions affect so many more lives than just your own.” the series had one scene left to shoot from the second-to-last episode as well as the season finale episode, so there is very little left to film when production resumes next week. Filming on Big Shot, which is based in Los Angeles, was previously suspended Dec. 11 over a positive Covid-19 test in Zone 1. With the holiday hiatus approaching, the show was shut down for the remainder of 2020. At the time,

Prior to that, Big Shot paused production for a day in November over a test result that was ultimately deemed to be a false positive.

Written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Signature, the 10-episode Big Shot, follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Brad Garrett, who pitched the original idea to Kelley, is an executive producer on the one-hour dramedy, as is frequent Kelley collaborator Bill D’Elia, who directed the first episode.

