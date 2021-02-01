BIFA Ceremony Details; Swedish Nurse Wins Festival Experience; ‘The Drifters’ Deal; Bristol Studio Expands; ‘Alex Rider’ Cast – Global Briefs

‘The Drifters’ Lands Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Starcross Entertainment’s latest feature The Drifters has been boarded for international sales by Media Luna and UK distribution by Central City Media. The film will have a virtual cinema release on April 3 and will be on demand from April 5. Streamer Urbanflix will release in the U.S.. The movie had its world premiere at the Sao Paulo International Film Festival. It is written and directed by Benjamin Bond and stars Lucie Bourdeu and Jonathan Ajayi in a love story about identity and place in a post-Brexit United Kingdom. Iona Sweeney produced. Executive producers include Andy Brunskill, Elinor Day, Paul Ashton, Evan Leighton-Davis, Ben Thompson and Patrick Milling-Smith.

Tom Felton To Host BIFAs

Former Harry Potter star Tom Felton will host this year’s British Independent Film Awards virtual ceremony, which will take place on February 18 with a live-streamed event from Wales, where the actor is currently filming Sky’s Save The Cinema. Various UK and international film talent will announce the winners, who will be in attendance for the live online event. It will be live-streamed online including on BIFA’s Facebook page. You can see this year’s BIFA nominations here.

Swedish Nurse Wins Goteborg Experience

A Swedish nurse who was on the frontline during Covid-19 has won the unusual opportunity to watch a film festival’s entire program in isolation on a remote island. Lisa Enroth was selected from more than 12,000 applicants from 45 countries. She will now take off to the isolated island of Pater Noster without family, friends or a mobile phone for seven days, instead for company she will have the 60-film program of the 2021 Goteborg Film Festival, which will be projected in the lighthouse she will stay in. She will also be given a table to record a daily video diary, which will be viewable via the fest’s website. One other person will also be on the island for security reasons. The wider festival had to cancel this year due to the pandemic, with audiences able to watch the program online.

Bottle Yard Expansion

The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol is on track for expansion after securing investment from the West of England Combined Authority. The £11.8M project will see the facility add three new sound stages and further ancillary spaces. Bottle Yard has hosted productions including The Offenders with Christopher Walken and the upcoming The Pursuit Of Love starring Lily James.

‘Alex Rider’ Season 2 Cast

Toby Stephens (Die Another Day), Rakie Ayola (Holby City) and newcomer Charithra Chandran have joined the cast of Alex Rider season 2. The Eleventh Hour Films YA show will again debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Latin America, and on IMDb TV in the U.S.. Otto Farrant returns as Alex Rider, a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Season 2 is now in production.