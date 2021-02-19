Beyoncé’s Foundation Provides Relief To Winter Storm Victims In Texas

Houston, TX native Beyoncé is offering help to Texans impacted by the devastating winter storm Uri that left millions without power.

The singer’s BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life have teamed up to provide assistance to storm victims.

Texas residents affected by the storm can apply for up to $1,000 in aid.

People can also donate to Bread of Life to provide further assistance to those in need.

“We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm,” the foundation said on Twitter in announcing the relief effort.