Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

House GameStop Hearing Delves Into Robinhood, Reddit And WallStreetBets

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ Became A Sensation & What China's Resurgence Means For The Global Theatrical Biz
Read the full story

Beyoncé’s Foundation Provides Relief To Winter Storm Victims In Texas

Twitter

Houston, TX native Beyoncé is offering help to Texans impacted by the devastating winter storm Uri that left millions without power.

The singer’s BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life have teamed up to provide assistance to storm victims.

Texas residents affected by the storm can apply for up to $1,000 in aid.

People can also donate to Bread of Life to provide further assistance to those in need.

“We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm,” the foundation said on Twitter in announcing the relief effort.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad