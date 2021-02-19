Beta Reveals Deals For Thriller ‘Kindred’ Starring Tamara Lawrance, Jack Lowden & Fiona Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: German sales firm Beta Cinema has revealed multiple deals for BIFA-nominated psychological-thriller Kindred.

The UK feature debut, starring Tamara Lawrance (The Long Song), Jack Lowden (Fighting With My Family) and BAFTA-winner Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), has sold to Sky Entertainment for the UK and Ireland, Signature Entertainment for Australia/New Zealand and South Africa, Imagine Film for Benelux, Russian World Vision for CIS and Empire Networks for the Middle East. Beta will continue sales at the upcoming virtual EFM.

In Kindred, plagued by mysterious hallucinations, a pregnant woman suspects that the family of her deceased boyfriend has bad intentions for her unborn child.

Directed by Joe Marcantonio, the film was previously released by IFC Midnight in the U.S. Actor Lowden and producer Dominic Norris (Modern Life Is Rubbish) produce through their recently-launched Scotland-based production banner Reiver Pictures.

Also among cast are Chloe Pirrie (The Queen’s Gambit) and Edward Holcroft (Kingsmen). Shaw was BIFA-nominated for her performance.

The film was written by Marcantonio and Jason McColgan. John Keville and Morgan Bushe of Fastnet Films served as executive producers alongside Norman Merry and Peter Hampden of Lipsync Productions, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, Serotonin Films, and Gareth Wiley.

Marcantonio’s short film Red Light starred Jessie Buckley and Martin McCann.