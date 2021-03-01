‘The Crown’ Drama Win Helps Netflix Series Knight Another Royal Night, Peter Morgan Calls Golden Globes “Most Fun” Awards

The Crown is having another royal evening – winning best drama series for the second time.

The Netflix series won best drama series in 2017 and has triumphed again, albeit with a new cast.

The drama beat Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched to win the top TV drama prize.

Creator Peter Morgan had a long list of people to thank including the cast and crew of the show, Left Bank, Sony Pictures TV and his family as well Netflix executives Cindy Holland and Nina Wolarsky – two execs that he pointed out were no longer at the streaming service.

“I’m just sorry I’m sitting in my tragic little office not surrounded by the people who make the show such a pleasure,” he said. “Quite frankly, I miss not being with all my fellow nominees, in that wonderful room, in that crazy room at the Beverly Hilton. I’m glad I’m not having to face that room making a speech but it’s always the most fun awards show.”

It’s been a good night so far for The Crown, with four wins, including Emma Corrin picking up best actress in a TV drama, Josh O’Connor winning the same award for actor and Gillian Anderson winning best supporting actress for her role as Margaret Thatcher.

The Crown scooped a record number of nominations with six – two more than its previous high in 2019 with four. It was also the most-nominated TV series of 2021. It won in every category it was nominated in – only Olivia Colman, up against Corrin, and Helena Bonham Carter, up against Anderson, didn’t win.

The wins and nominations are a fitting farewell for the current cast, who have stepped into royal shoes for the last time on Netflix’s hit series. Season five will usher in a completely new lineup when it launches next year, including Imelda Staunton as the Queen.