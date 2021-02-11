Berlinale Unveils Competition Line-Up: New Pics From Daniel Bruhl, Celine Sciamma, Radu Jude, Xavier Beauvois & Hong Sang-soo

This week of Berlin International Film Festival announcements comes to a close with the main course – the Competition and Special Screenings programs. Scroll down for the full lists.

The 15-strong Competition – all world premieres – includes titles from filmmakers including Celine Sciamma, Daniel Bruhl and Xavier Beauvois.

Celine Sciamma is following on from her Golden Globe-nominated Portrait Of A Lady On Fire with her next movie, Petite Maman, which only went into production in November; plot details are hush but it is understood to star two eight-year-olds.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Bruhl also plays the protagonist in his directorial debut, Next Door, which centers on a film star and his troublesome neighbour.

Xavier Beauvois, whose credits include the Cannes Grand Prix winner Of Gods And Men and the 2017 film The Guardians, presents his eighth work, Albatros, which follows a police captain whose life goes into a tailspin.

Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude will also present his latest work, Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, which follows what happens after a secondary-school teacher’s sex tape inadvertently ends up on line.

Eurovision actor Dan Stevens and Toni Erdmann star Sandra Huller lead the cast of I’m Your Man, a tragi-comedy from director Maria Schrader.

Bence Fliegauf returns to the Berlinale 10 years after his Forest won Best First Film in the Forum program – his new work is a sequel to that movie.

Denes Nagy has been selected with Natural Light, his feature debut. Maria Speth’s documentary Mr Bachmann And His Class, filmed over a decade, is also among the line-up.

In total, five of the 15 titles have female directors or co-directors, in line with last year’s figure of six from 18.

The Special Screenings program will showcase pics including the Jodie Foster-starring The Mauritanian, Azazel Jacobs’ Michelle Pfeiffer-starring French Exit, Tim Fehlbaum’s German sci-fi Tides, Dan Lindsay, T. J. Martin’s Tina Turner documentary Tina, and Best Sellers starring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza.

The line-up was revealed by Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek and Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian, broadcasting live from Berlin. This is the leadership team’s second edition, and could hardly be staged in more unusual circumstances.

“It is meaningful to be in a movie theater, this is where the films we select are meant to be shown,” said Chatrian during the presser. “We hope to show you our program here.”

“The lineup is made up of films that have, either in production or post-production, endured the pandemic,” he continued, adding that thematically, the films are “less dark” than previous years but there is a notable “sense of apprehension’ across the program.

The movies will not play for audiences until June, when Berlin plans to hold a summer physical event. Buyers and press will, however, get to view the titles in a virtual capacity during Berlin’s European Film Market event March 1-5. In some regions such as Asia and Latin America, buyers may have access to a selection of physical screenings being put on by the festival. More on that in our recent interview with new EFM chief Dennis Ruh.

A jury of former Golden Bear winners has been appointed – they will be in Berlin during the March event to watch the films in cinemas and will name their winners at its culmination. A physical presentation of the awards is planned for the summer event.

Across the last four days, the festival has also revealed its Generation, Retrospective, Encounters, Panorama, Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Forum, Forum Expanded and Shorts programs.

Berlinale 2021 Competition:

Albatros (Drift Away)

France

by Xavier Beauvois

with Jérémie Renier, Marie-Julie Maille, Victor Belmondo

*World premiere

Babardeală cu buclucsau porno balamuc (Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn)

Romania / Luxemburg / Croatia / Czech Republic

by Radu Jude

with Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai

*World premiere

Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde (Fabian – Going to the Dogs)

Germany

by Dominik Graf

with Tom Schilling, Saskia Rosendahl, Albrecht Schuch

*World premiere

Ghasideyeh gave sefid (Ballad of a White Cow)

Iran / France

by Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

with Maryam Moghaddam, Alireza Sanifar

*World premiere

Guzen to sozo (Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy)

Japan

by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

with Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Fusako Urabe

*World premiere

Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse (Mr Bachmann and His Class)

Germany

by Maria Speth

with Dieter Bachmann and pupils of class 6b

*World premiere / Documentary form

Ich bin dein Mensch (I’m Your Man)

Germany

by Maria Schrader

with Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller

*World premiere

Inteurodeoksyeon (Introduction)

Republic of Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Shin Seokho, Park Miso, Kim Minhee

*World premiere

Memory Box

France / Lebanon / Canada / Qatar

by Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige

with Rim Turki, Manal Issa, Paloma Vauthier

*World premiere

Nebenan (Next Door)

Germany

by Daniel Brühl

with Daniel Brühl, Peter Kurth

*World premiere / Debut film

Petite Maman

France

by Céline Sciamma

with Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse

*World premiere

Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt? (What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?)

Germany / Georgia

by Alexandre Koberidze

with Ani Karseladze, Giorgi Bochorishvili, Vakhtang Fanchulidze

*World premiere

Rengeteg – mindenhol látlak (Forest – I See You Everywhere)

Hungary

by Bence Fliegauf

with Laura Podlovics, István Lénárt, Lilla Kizlinger, Zsolt Végh, László Cziffer, Juli Jakab, Ági Gubík

*World premiere

Természetes fény (Natural Light)

Hungary / Latvia / France / Germany

by Dénes Nagy

with Ferenc Szabó, Tamás Garbacz, László Bajkó

*World premiere / Debut film

Una Película de Policías (A Cop Movie)

Mexico

by Alonso Ruizpalacios

with Mónica Del Carmen, Raúl Briones

*World premiere / Documentary form

Special Screenings:

Best Sellers

Canada / United Kingdom

by Lina Roessler

with Michael Caine, Aubrey Plaza

*World premiere / Debut film

Courage

Germany

by Aliaksei Paluyan

with Maryna Yakubovich, Pavel Haradnizky, Denis Tarasenka

*World premiere / Documentary form / Debut film

French Exit

Canada / Ireland

by Azazel Jacobs

with Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots

Je suis Karl

Germany / Czech Republic

by Christian Schwochow

with Luna Wedler, Jannis Niewöhner, Milan Peschel

*World premiere

Language Lessons

USA

by Natalie Morales

with Natalie Morales, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry

*World premiere / Debut film

Limbo

Hong Kong / People’s Republic of China

by Cheang Soi

with Lam Ka Tung, Liu Cya, Lee Mason, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi

*World premiere

The Mauritanian

United Kingdom

by Kevin Macdonald

with Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch

Per Lucio (For Lucio)

Italy

by Pietro Marcello

*World premiere / Documentary form

Tides

Germany / Switzerland

by Tim Fehlbaum

with Nora Arnezedar, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

*World premiere

Tina

USA

by Dan Lindsay, T. J. Martin

with Tina Turner, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Katori Hall

*World premiere / Documentary form

Wer wir waren (Who We Were)

Germany

by Marc Bauder

with Alexander Gerst, Sylvia Erle, Dennis Snower, Matthieu Ricard

*World premiere / Documentary form