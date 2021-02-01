Berlinale Sets Six Golden Bear Winners As International Jury For 2021 Festival

The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled an unusual jury format for this year’s unusual edition, with six former Golden Bear winners (the festival’s top prize) set to convene during the March event to decide on its awards.

As previously announced, the fest is taking place in two stages, an ‘Industry Event’ March 1-5 which will include the European Film Market as well as the presentation of the event’s festival program to industry delegates. This will be followed by an audience-focused festival from June 9-20.

The jury will convene in Berlin during the first event in March and will watch the film’s in the Competition program on the big screen, with the awards announced that week. The plan is for a physical ceremony to follow in June where the winners can be honored.

The six members of the jury are below. No president has been appointed this year.

Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran)

Director of the Golden Bear winning-film There is No Evil, 2020

(Iran) Director of the Golden Bear winning-film There is No Evil, 2020 Nadav Lapid (Israel)

Director of the Golden Bear winning-film Synonyms, 2019

(Israel) Director of the Golden Bear winning-film Synonyms, 2019 Adina Pintilie (Romania)

Director of the Golden Bear winning-film Touch Me Not, 2018

(Romania) Director of the Golden Bear winning-film Touch Me Not, 2018 Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)

Director of the Golden Bear winning-film On Body and Soul, 2017

(Hungary) Director of the Golden Bear winning-film On Body and Soul, 2017 Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)

Director of the Golden Bear winning-film Fire At Sea, 2016

(Italy) Director of the Golden Bear winning-film Fire At Sea, 2016 Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Director of the Golden Bear winning-film Grbavica, 2006

The Berlinale selections will be published on the following dates: