Berlinale Unveils Programs For Forum, Forum Expanded & Shorts

Day 2 of this week’s Berlinale announcements see the selections for its Forum, Forum Expanded and Shorts programs revealed.
The Forum program contains 17 movies, primarily from filmmakers at the beginning of their careers, though with some establish directors included such as Israeli documentarian Avi Mograbi and Berlin directors Chris Wright and Stefan Kolbe. In total, 14 are world premieres.
The Forum Expanded selection consists of shorts, medium-length films and features, and will screen 17 films as well as art installations. In the Shorts program, a total of 20 titles will compete for the Berlinale prizes this year. Scroll down for the full line-ups.
Yesterday, the festival unveiled its Generation and Retrospective programs.
As previously reported, buyers will get the chance to view these movies during the virtual EFM, which runs March 1-5. Juries will also be appointed to decide on the festival’s awards during this period. Audiences will hopefully have a chance to see the movies in cinemas during a planned summer event in June.
Forum
À pas aveugles (From Where They Stood)
France / Germany
by Christophe Cognet
with Christophe Cognet
*World premiere
Anmaßung (Anamnesis)
Germany
by Chris Wright, Stefan Kolbe
with Nadia Ihjelj, Josephine Hock
*World premiere
Doch rybaka (Tzarevna Scaling)
Russian Federation
by Uldus Bakhtiozina
with Alina Korol, Viktoria Lisovskaya, Valentina Yasen
*International premiere / Debut film
Esquí (Ski)
Argentina / Brazil
by Manque La Banca
with José Alejandro Colin, Segundo Botti, Shaman Herrera
*World premiere / Debut film
The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation
France / Finland / Israel / Germany
by Avi Mograbi
with Avi Mograbi
*World premiere
Garderie nocturne (Night Nursery)
Burkina Faso / France / Germany
by Moumouni Sanou
*World premiere / Debut film
The Inheritance
USA
by Ephraim Asili
with Eric Lockley, Nozipho McClean, Chris Jarrell
Debut film
Jai jumlong (Come Here)
Thailand
by Anocha Suwichakornpong
with Apinya Sakuljaroensuk, Waywiree Ittianunkul, Sirat Intarachote
*World premiere
Juste un mouvement (Just A Movement)
Belgium / France
by Vincent Meessen
with Dialo Blondin Diop, Ousman Blondin Diop, Marie-Thérèse Diedhiou
*World premiere
Mbah Jhiwo (Mbah Jhiwo / Ancient Soul)
Spain
by Alvaro Gurrea
with Yono Aris Munandar, Sayu Kholif, Musaena’h
*World premiere / Debut film
No táxi do Jack (Jack’s Ride)
Portugal
by Susana Nobre
with Amindo Martins Rato, Maria Carvalho, Joaquim Verissimo
*World premiere
Qué será del verano (What Will Summer Bring)
Argentina
by Ignacio Ceroi
with Ignacio Ceroi, Mariana Martinelli, Charles Louvet
*World premiere
A River Runs, Turns, Erases, Replaces
USA
by Shengze Zhu
*World premiere
Sichuan hao nuren (The Good Woman of Sichuan)
Canada
by Sabrina Zhao
with Weihang He, Ruobing Zhao
*World premiere / Debut film
Ste. Anne
Canada
by Rhayne Vermette
with Isabelle d’Eschambault, Jack Theis, Valerie Marion
*World premiere / Debut film
Taming the Garden
Switzerland / Germany / Georgia
by Salomé Jashi
La veduta luminosa (The Luminous View)
Italy / Spain
by Fabrizio Ferraro
with Alessandro Carlini, Catarina Wallenstein, Freddy Paul Grunert
*World premiere
Forum Expanded
Black Bach Artsakh
Republic of Artsakh, 140’
by Ayreen Anastas, Rene Gabri
*World premiere
Ploy
Thailand / Singapore, 51’
by Prapat Jiwarangsan
*International premiere
Saba’ sanawat hawl delta al-neel (Seven Years Around the Nile Delta)
Egypt, 331’
by Sharief Zohairy
*International premiere
Short film selection #01
Songs of the Shirt
Germany, 4 x 1’
by Kerstin Schroedinger
*World premiere
*One of the four Songs of the Shirt will be screened in each selection
Lost on Arrival
Netherlands, 8’
by PolakVanBekkum
*International premiere
Böse zu sein ist auch ein Beweis von Gefühl (Fury is a Feeling Too)
Germany, 25’
by Cynthia Beatt
Night for Day
Portugal / Austria, 47’
by Emily Wardill
*International premiere
Short film selection #02
13 Ways of Looking at a Blackbird
Portugal, 31’
by Ana Vaz
*World premiere
Autotrofia
Italy, 31’
by Anton Vidokle
*World premiere
The Coast
India, 17’
by Sohrab Hura
*World premiere
Short film selection #03
May June July
USA, 8’
by Kevin Jerome Everson
*World premiere
Bicentenario
Colombia / Canada, 43’
by Pablo Alvarez Mesa
“레드필터가 철회됩니다.” (“The Red Filter is Withdrawn.“)
Republic of Korea, 11’
by Minjung Kim
*International premiere
Mudança (Upheaval)
Germany / Portugal, 27’
by Welket Bungué
*International premiere
Short film selection #04
After Life Followed by Red Impasto Jar
Finland, 9’
by Jonna Kina
*World premiere
Kapita
USA, 22’
by Petna Katondolo
*World premiere
Zahlvaterschaft (Fatherland)
Germany, 22’
by Moritz Siebert
*World premiere
Ahorita Frames
Germany, 22’
by Angelika Levi
*World premiere
Installations
All of Your Stars are But Dust on my Shoes
Lebanon
by Haig Aivazian
*International premiere
Black Beauty: For a Shamanic Cinema
Spain / United Kingdom / Belgium
by Grace Ndiritu
*World premiere
Jole dobe na (Those Who Do Not Drown)
India / Japan / Sweden
by Naeem Mohaiemen
*International premiere
Medicine and Magic
Canada
by Thirza Cuthand
*World premiere
Se hace camino al andar
Brazil
by Paula Gaitán
*International premiere
Sous le masque blanc: le film qu’Haesaerts aurait pu réaliser (Under the White Mask: The Film That Haesaerts Could Have Made)
Belgium
by Matthias De Groof
* World premiere
The Song of the Shirt
Germany
by Kerstin Schroedinger
*World premiere
Voices and Shells
Germany
by Maya Schweizer
The Wake
Haiti / France / United Kingdom
by The Living and the Dead Ensemble
*World premiere
The Zama Zama Project
USA / South Africa / Canada
by Rosalind Morris
*International premiere
Shorts
Al motociclista no le cabe la felicidad en el traje (Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit)
Mexico, 10’
by Gabriel Herrera
with David Illiescas, Ángel Morales, Lisandro Robles, Ulises Robles, Estefanía Guerrero, Joel Ramirez
*World premiere
Les Attendants (The Men Who Wait)
France / Indonesia / Singapore, 15’
by Truong Minh Quý
with Gérard Thomas, Jean-François Geneste, Souleymane Sanogo
*World premiere
Blastogenese X (Blastogenesis X)
Germany, 27’
by Conrad Veit, Charlotte Maria Kätzl
with Charlotte Maria Kätzl, Conrad Veit, Juraj Černák
*World premiere
Deine Strasse (Your Street)
Switzerland, 7’
by Güzin Kar
with Sibylle Berg
*International premiere
Easter Eggs
Belgium / France / Netherlands, 15’
by Nicolas Keppens
*International premiere
Das Glitzern im Barbieblut (Glittering Barbieblood)
Germany, 27’
by Ulu Braun
with Gina-Lisa Maiwald, Mietze Maiwald, Dietlind Sommer, Milan Braun
*World premiere
International Dawn Chorus Day
Canada, 15’
by John Greyson
with Shady Habash, Sarah Hegazi
*World premiere
A Love Song in Spanish
France / Panama, 24’
by Ana Elena Tejera
with Yolanda Mathieu, Candido Ríos
*World premiere
Luz de Presença (A Present Light)
Portugal, 19’
by Diogo Costa Amarante
with Diana Neves Silva, João Castro, Gustavo Sumpta, Luís Miguel Cintra, Fernando Soares
*World premiere
More Happiness
USA, 13’
by Livia Huang
with Tina Wonglu, Joyce Keokham, Rui Ying Lu
*World premiere
Nanu Tudor (My Uncle Tudor)
Belgium / Portugal / Hungary, 20’
by Olga Lucovnicova
*World premiere
One Hundred Steps
France / Germany 29’
by Bárbara Wagner, Benjamin de Burca
with Eabha Bourke, Mona Boutchebak, Malachy Bourke, Bob Quinn, Hakim Hamadouche
*International premiere
One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean
France, 11’
by Wang Yuyan
*World premiere
Rehearsal
Nigeria, 14’
by Michael Omonua
with Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richard, Amanda Oruh, Chimezie Imo
*World premiere
Si t’as un coeur (Young Hearts)
France, 22’
by Émilie Vandenameele
with Artus Antonini, Mathilde Le Borgne, Arthur Velten, Lucie Vincentelli
*World premiere
Strange Object
United Kingdom, 15’
by Miranda Pennell
*International premiere
Vadim na progulke (Vadim on a Walk)
Russian Federation, 8’
by Sasha Svirsky
*World premiere
Ventana (Window)
USA, 11’
by Edgar Jorge Baralt
with Edgar Jorge Baralt, Christina C Nguyen
*World premiere
Xia Wu Guo Qu Le Yi Ban (Day Is Done)
People’s Republic of China, 24’
by Zhang Dalei
with Kong Weiyi, Zhang Chen, Guo Yanyun, Zhao Hua, Hao Mengfu, Li Xuejian
*World premiere
Zonder Meer
Belgium, 14’
by Meltse Van Coillie
with Lucie Wyns, Jeroom Smeyers, Lone Genar, Eva Binon, Patrick Vervueren
*International premiere
