Berlinale Unveils Programs For Forum, Forum Expanded & Shorts

Day 2 of this week’s Berlinale announcements see the selections for its Forum, Forum Expanded and Shorts programs revealed.

The Forum program contains 17 movies, primarily from filmmakers at the beginning of their careers, though with some establish directors included such as Israeli documentarian Avi Mograbi and Berlin directors Chris Wright and Stefan Kolbe. In total, 14 are world premieres.

The Forum Expanded selection consists of shorts, medium-length films and features, and will screen 17 films as well as art installations. In the Shorts program, a total of 20 titles will compete for the Berlinale prizes this year. Scroll down for the full line-ups.

Yesterday, the festival unveiled its Generation and Retrospective programs.

As previously reported, buyers will get the chance to view these movies during the virtual EFM, which runs March 1-5. Juries will also be appointed to decide on the festival’s awards during this period. Audiences will hopefully have a chance to see the movies in cinemas during a planned summer event in June.

Forum

À pas aveugles (From Where They Stood)

France / Germany

by Christophe Cognet

with Christophe Cognet

*World premiere

Anmaßung (Anamnesis)

Germany

by Chris Wright, Stefan Kolbe

with Nadia Ihjelj, Josephine Hock

*World premiere

Doch rybaka (Tzarevna Scaling)

Russian Federation

by Uldus Bakhtiozina

with Alina Korol, Viktoria Lisovskaya, Valentina Yasen

*International premiere / Debut film

Esquí (Ski)

Argentina / Brazil

by Manque La Banca

with José Alejandro Colin, Segundo Botti, Shaman Herrera

*World premiere / Debut film

The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation

France / Finland / Israel / Germany

by Avi Mograbi

with Avi Mograbi

*World premiere

Garderie nocturne (Night Nursery)

Burkina Faso / France / Germany

by Moumouni Sanou

*World premiere / Debut film

The Inheritance

USA

by Ephraim Asili

with Eric Lockley, Nozipho McClean, Chris Jarrell

Debut film

Jai jumlong (Come Here)

Thailand

by Anocha Suwichakornpong

with Apinya Sakuljaroensuk, Waywiree Ittianunkul, Sirat Intarachote

*World premiere

Juste un mouvement (Just A Movement)

Belgium / France

by Vincent Meessen

with Dialo Blondin Diop, Ousman Blondin Diop, Marie-Thérèse Diedhiou

*World premiere

Mbah Jhiwo (Mbah Jhiwo / Ancient Soul)

Spain

by Alvaro Gurrea

with Yono Aris Munandar, Sayu Kholif, Musaena’h

*World premiere / Debut film

No táxi do Jack (Jack’s Ride)

Portugal

by Susana Nobre

with Amindo Martins Rato, Maria Carvalho, Joaquim Verissimo

*World premiere

Qué será del verano (What Will Summer Bring)

Argentina

by Ignacio Ceroi

with Ignacio Ceroi, Mariana Martinelli, Charles Louvet

*World premiere

A River Runs, Turns, Erases, Replaces

USA

by Shengze Zhu

*World premiere

Sichuan hao nuren (The Good Woman of Sichuan)

Canada

by Sabrina Zhao

with Weihang He, Ruobing Zhao

*World premiere / Debut film

Ste. Anne

Canada

by Rhayne Vermette

with Isabelle d’Eschambault, Jack Theis, Valerie Marion

*World premiere / Debut film

Taming the Garden

Switzerland / Germany / Georgia

by Salomé Jashi

La veduta luminosa (The Luminous View)

Italy / Spain

by Fabrizio Ferraro

with Alessandro Carlini, Catarina Wallenstein, Freddy Paul Grunert

*World premiere

Forum Expanded

Black Bach Artsakh

Republic of Artsakh, 140’

by Ayreen Anastas, Rene Gabri

*World premiere

Ploy

Thailand / Singapore, 51’

by Prapat Jiwarangsan

*International premiere

Saba’ sanawat hawl delta al-neel (Seven Years Around the Nile Delta)

Egypt, 331’

by Sharief Zohairy

*International premiere

Short film selection #01

Songs of the Shirt

Germany, 4 x 1’

by Kerstin Schroedinger

*World premiere

*One of the four Songs of the Shirt will be screened in each selection

Lost on Arrival

Netherlands, 8’

by PolakVanBekkum

*International premiere

Böse zu sein ist auch ein Beweis von Gefühl (Fury is a Feeling Too)

Germany, 25’

by Cynthia Beatt

Night for Day

Portugal / Austria, 47’

by Emily Wardill

*International premiere

Short film selection #02

13 Ways of Looking at a Blackbird

Portugal, 31’

by Ana Vaz

*World premiere

Autotrofia

Italy, 31’

by Anton Vidokle

*World premiere

The Coast

India, 17’

by Sohrab Hura

*World premiere

Short film selection #03

May June July

USA, 8’

by Kevin Jerome Everson

*World premiere

Bicentenario

Colombia / Canada, 43’

by Pablo Alvarez Mesa

“레드필터가 철회됩니다.” (“The Red Filter is Withdrawn.“)

Republic of Korea, 11’

by Minjung Kim

*International premiere

Mudança (Upheaval)

Germany / Portugal, 27’

by Welket Bungué

*International premiere

Short film selection #04

After Life Followed by Red Impasto Jar

Finland, 9’

by Jonna Kina

*World premiere

Kapita

USA, 22’

by Petna Katondolo

*World premiere

Zahlvaterschaft (Fatherland)

Germany, 22’

by Moritz Siebert

*World premiere

Ahorita Frames

Germany, 22’

by Angelika Levi

*World premiere

Installations

All of Your Stars are But Dust on my Shoes

Lebanon

by Haig Aivazian

*International premiere

Black Beauty: For a Shamanic Cinema

Spain / United Kingdom / Belgium

by Grace Ndiritu

*World premiere

Jole dobe na (Those Who Do Not Drown)

India / Japan / Sweden

by Naeem Mohaiemen

*International premiere

Medicine and Magic

Canada

by Thirza Cuthand

*World premiere

Se hace camino al andar

Brazil

by Paula Gaitán

*International premiere

Sous le masque blanc: le film qu’Haesaerts aurait pu réaliser (Under the White Mask: The Film That Haesaerts Could Have Made)

Belgium

by Matthias De Groof

* World premiere

The Song of the Shirt

Germany

by Kerstin Schroedinger

*World premiere

Voices and Shells

Germany

by Maya Schweizer

The Wake

Haiti / France / United Kingdom

by The Living and the Dead Ensemble

*World premiere

The Zama Zama Project

USA / South Africa / Canada

by Rosalind Morris

*International premiere

Shorts

Al motociclista no le cabe la felicidad en el traje (Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit)

Mexico, 10’

by Gabriel Herrera

with David Illiescas, Ángel Morales, Lisandro Robles, Ulises Robles, Estefanía Guerrero, Joel Ramirez

*World premiere

Les Attendants (The Men Who Wait)

France / Indonesia / Singapore, 15’

by Truong Minh Quý

with Gérard Thomas, Jean-François Geneste, Souleymane Sanogo

*World premiere

Blastogenese X (Blastogenesis X)

Germany, 27’

by Conrad Veit, Charlotte Maria Kätzl

with Charlotte Maria Kätzl, Conrad Veit, Juraj Černák

*World premiere

Deine Strasse (Your Street)

Switzerland, 7’

by Güzin Kar

with Sibylle Berg

*International premiere

Easter Eggs

Belgium / France / Netherlands, 15’

by Nicolas Keppens

*International premiere

Das Glitzern im Barbieblut (Glittering Barbieblood)

Germany, 27’

by Ulu Braun

with Gina-Lisa Maiwald, Mietze Maiwald, Dietlind Sommer, Milan Braun

*World premiere

International Dawn Chorus Day

Canada, 15’

by John Greyson

with Shady Habash, Sarah Hegazi

*World premiere

A Love Song in Spanish

France / Panama, 24’

by Ana Elena Tejera

with Yolanda Mathieu, Candido Ríos

*World premiere

Luz de Presença (A Present Light)

Portugal, 19’

by Diogo Costa Amarante

with Diana Neves Silva, João Castro, Gustavo Sumpta, Luís Miguel Cintra, Fernando Soares

*World premiere

More Happiness

USA, 13’

by Livia Huang

with Tina Wonglu, Joyce Keokham, Rui Ying Lu

*World premiere

Nanu Tudor (My Uncle Tudor)

Belgium / Portugal / Hungary, 20’

by Olga Lucovnicova

*World premiere

One Hundred Steps

France / Germany 29’

by Bárbara Wagner, Benjamin de Burca

with Eabha Bourke, Mona Boutchebak, Malachy Bourke, Bob Quinn, Hakim Hamadouche

*International premiere

One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean

France, 11’

by Wang Yuyan

*World premiere

Rehearsal

Nigeria, 14’

by Michael Omonua

with Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richard, Amanda Oruh, Chimezie Imo

*World premiere

Si t’as un coeur (Young Hearts)

France, 22’

by Émilie Vandenameele

with Artus Antonini, Mathilde Le Borgne, Arthur Velten, Lucie Vincentelli

*World premiere

Strange Object

United Kingdom, 15’

by Miranda Pennell

*International premiere

Vadim na progulke (Vadim on a Walk)

Russian Federation, 8’

by Sasha Svirsky

*World premiere

Ventana (Window)

USA, 11’

by Edgar Jorge Baralt

with Edgar Jorge Baralt, Christina C Nguyen

*World premiere

Xia Wu Guo Qu Le Yi Ban (Day Is Done)

People’s Republic of China, 24’

by Zhang Dalei

with Kong Weiyi, Zhang Chen, Guo Yanyun, Zhao Hua, Hao Mengfu, Li Xuejian

*World premiere

Zonder Meer

Belgium, 14’

by Meltse Van Coillie

with Lucie Wyns, Jeroom Smeyers, Lone Genar, Eva Binon, Patrick Vervueren

*International premiere