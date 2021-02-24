Berlin Forum Premiere ‘Tzarevna Scaling’, Debut Feature From Acclaimed Russian Artist Uldus Bakhtiozina, Lands At Reel Suspects – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales outfit Reel Suspects has taken world sales, excluding Russia, on Uldus Bakhtiozina’s debut feature film Tzarevna Scaling, which has been selected for this year’s Berlinale Forum program.

Bakhtiozina is an internationally renowned artist who in 2015 became the first Russian speaker to deliver a TED talk. She has exhibited work around the world.

This is her first feature. It follows a fishmonger who, after being given a tea by a strange old woman, finds her sleep turns into a fairy tale, during which she must compete to become a tsar’s daughter.

“I am immensely proud to work on Uldus’ first feature. I felt in love with the film at the first sight. It’s a powerful cinematographic work that reminds me of Ron Fricke’s Baraka or Matthew Barney’s works, with a more social and political background,” said Reel Suspects CEO Matteo Lovadina. “We are also happy to empower our relations with Russian producers, that are proving to be really productive and creative during this pandemic times.”