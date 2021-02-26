You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
George Clooney & Julia Roberts Reteam For 'Ticket To Paradise'; Ol Parker Directs For Universal, Working Title
‘Below Deck’ Producer 51 Minds Entertainment Promotes Zachary Klein As COO Temple Williams Exits

Below Deck Mediterranean - Season 1
Below Deck Mediterranean Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

EXCLUSIVE: There’s change on deck at Endemol Shine North America’s 51 Minds Entertainment.

COO Temple Williams is leaving the company, which is responsible for Bravo’s hit reality franchise Below Deck, after seven years and Zachary Klein has been promoted.

Klein, who was previously Vice President of Production becomes Executive Vice President of Operations and Production.

He joined 51 Minds in 2012 as Director of Production and was promoted in 2019. He has spearheaded its day-to-day operations and has overseen production on series including Below Deck and its spin-offs, which include Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Galley Talk, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Williams, who has served as 51 Minds’ Chief Operation Officer since 2014, will be leaving the studio later this year. Williams has been with 51 Minds since first joining as Executive Vice President and General Manager in 2009.

Other series on 51 Minds slate include Discovery+/Food Network’s Cakealikes and Netflix’s upcoming reality series Marriage or Mortgage.

“Zach has done an amazing job overseeing production on some of our top series and he’s very deserving of this new role. His long list of credits and extensive experience in our industry will serve all of us well as we head into what’s shaping up to be a very busy production period for 51 Minds,” said 51 Minds Entertainment President Christian Sarabia. “At the same time, I want to wish Temple all the best in his future endeavors. He has played an integral role in our studio’s growth over the last decade and helped paved the way for the success of our Below Deck franchise.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with Christian and the 51 Minds’ team,” added Klein. “I’ve been with the company for nearly a decade now and I’m looking forward to what’s to come with our ever-expanding slate.”

