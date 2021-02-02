Becki Newton Joins ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, Jazz Raycole & Angus Sampson To Continue On Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Becki Newton (Divorce) is set as a lead opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix’s drama series based on Michael Connelly bestselling novels, from David E. Kelley and A+E Studios. Additionally, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson, who had been cast in the project’s previous incarnation at CBS, have made deals to continue in their roles on Netflix.

This rounds out the main adult cast of The Lincoln Lawyer, which also includes Neve Campbell who had started the casting process with an offer for the CBS pilot. Garcia-Rulfo and Newton are new additions. Their roles were recast as the drama underwent some creative changes in the move to Netflix; the parts were to be played by Logan Marshall-Green and Kiele Sanchez on CBS.

Written and executive produced by Kelley and showrunner Ted Humphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer revolves around Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Newton will play Lorna, Mickey’s (Garcia-Rulfo) second ex-wife and a constant confidante who works as his office manager, running the business side of Mickey’s practice. Part secretary and part therapist, Lorna is supportive and encouraging of Mickey, but she’s also concerned about him taking on more than he can handle in his first important case back after rehab.

Raycole plays Izzy, Mickey’s (Garcia-Rulfo) client, a young former addict charged with grand larceny for stealing a necklace to support her habit. Izzy’s clean now – a fact that Mickey can relate to – and he not only gets her acquitted but lets her pay off her bill by working as his driver.

Sampson plays Cisco, a former biker gang member who now serves as Mickey’s (Garcia-Rulfo) investigator, friend, and when necessary, bodyguard. Cisco is an imposing figure with a keen mind and a deep well of contacts on both sides of the law that help him do his job.

The 10-episode first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. Kelley and Humphrey executive produces alongside Connelly and Ross Fineman.

Ugly Betty alumna Newton recently co-starred on HBO’s Divorce and CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story. She is repped by UTA, Linden Entertainment and Goodman Genow.

Raycole had a lead role in Freeform holiday movie Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas. She’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Innovative Artists, and Myman Greenspan.

Sampson’s credits include the role of Tucker in the Insidious movies and Mad Max: Fury Road. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Ellen Meyer Management and Felker Toczek.