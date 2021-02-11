Beck Media & Marketing Names Tom McAlister President And First Partner At Firm

Beck Media & Marketing has elevated former Hulu and Warner Bros. executive Tom McAlister to president and named him as its first partner. Beck founder and CEO Todd Beck made the announcement today.

In his newly expanded role, McAlister will oversee all of Beck’s account teams and operations across its locations in Austin, Atlanta, New York City, San Francisco, and the company’s headquarters in Santa Monica.

Beck Media & Marketing is a communications agency whose clients include AEG Worldwide, Endemol Shine Group, Facebook Watch, National Geographic, and NBC Universal, among others.

McAlister rejoined Beck in 2014 as managing director to establish the agency’s Austin, Texas office. He has led campaigns for clients including ZipRecruiter, National Geographic and Facebook Watch, among others.

He also established and continues to lead Beck Purpose, the company’s pro bono corporate social responsibility initiative, which has donated hundreds of staff hours to nonprofits that are working to address issues like homelessness and social justice in the communities where Beck operates.

McAlister first worked for the agency from 2009-2010, before being named director of publicity initiatives at Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing and then head of content marketing at Hulu, where he oversaw all aspects of marketing campaigns for Hulu original and acquired series. A graduate of Miami University (Ohio) and a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, McAlister lives in Austin, Texas with his wife and two children.

“Tom is a world-class creative marketing and communications strategist, and I’m so grateful that our clients will continue to have access to his counsel as they navigate an ever more competitive media landscape,” said Todd Beck. “Tom has earned the respect of the entire BECK Media team, who have benefited from his energy, empathy and poise since he rejoined the agency.”

A statement from McAlister said he was “honored” by the appointment.

“Our team inspires me every day to find new ways to blend storytelling with technology, and to make a positive impact for our clients,” he said. “The content business is evolving at the speed of the internet itself, and in this new role, I get to help create and shape some of that change. I am honored to help this amazing company continue to grow, elevate, and serve.”