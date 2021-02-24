Beavis & Butt-Head Movie, Weekly Show From Trevor Noah & ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Specials Lead Paramount+ Comedy Slate

Beavis and Butt-head are heading back to the movies, Trevor Noah is adding a weekly series to his daily plate and Inside Amy Schumer is returning for the first time in six years as Paramount+ reveals its comedy slate.

The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah (w/t), Untitled Beavis & Butt-head Movie and the Inside Amy Schumer specials are part of the ViacomCBS comedy drive, which also includes Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon and a Workaholics movie.

Inside Amy Schumer, which aired its fourth season in 2016, returns with five specials starring the comedian. Schumer admitted recently that she was under contract for another season but hadn’t wanted to shoot it until recently.

Reno 911! returns from Quibi with a “super-sized” event special Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon.

Workaholics is getting a made-for-streaming movie starring Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck.

Mike Judge is making another Beavis & Butt-head movie that will sit alongside the Comedy Central series that was ordered last year. Judge is executive producer, creator and provides voice over for both iconic characters.

The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah will see The Daily Host show star in and produce a six-episode run looking at stories across the societal landscape and talking with the people behind the headlines.

The comedy slate was announced during ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ launch event by Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group.