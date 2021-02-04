BBC & PBS Team For ‘Unsolved Histories’; Graham Norton Novel Set For U.S. Release; ViacomCBS UK Supercharges Streaming — Global Briefs

BBC & PBS Team For ‘Unsolved Histories’

The BBC and PBS are co-producing a four-part series in which historian Lucy Worsley will attempt to shed light on some of British history’s biggest unsolved mysteries. Unsolved Histories with Lucy Worsley (working title) will ask questions including, who killed the Princes in the tower in 1483? What actually caused the Black Death? Why did a witch craze sweep 16th century Britain? BBC Studios is producing the series with Julia Harrington executive producing. Unsolved Histories was commissioned by Patrick Holland and Abigail Priddle, while Bill Gardner is overseeing for PBS.

EXCLUSIVE: Graham Norton Novel Set For U.S. Release

UK talk show host Graham Norton’s third novel, Home Stretch, is set to be published in the U.S. by HarperCollins imprint HarperVia on June 22. The Sunday Times bestseller tells the story of a tragedy in a small Irish town that reverberates throughout the lives of those involved and how shame and longing can become a legacy. Rakesh Satyal, executive editor, acquired U.S. rights with audio from Rebecca Folland at Hodder & Stoughton.

ViacomCBS UK Supercharges Streaming

ViacomCBS Networks UK has launched a new growth and partnerships division with the aim of increasing streaming revenue across services including My5 and Pluto TV. The unit will be led by Dan Fahy, who has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Emerging Business. Fahy will report to Sarah Rose, who takes on an expanded role as Chief Operating and Commercial Officer, reporting to Maria Kyriacou, President, ViacomCBS UK and Australia. Furthermore, ViacomCBS Networks UK has hired Ashley Sennik from Sky’s Now TV as Vice President, Growth, UK Streaming. Akhila Khanna has been promoted to Vice President, Partner Engagement & Business Development.