Bad Robot Hires Alex Phillips As VP, Promotes Duo In TV Group Expansion

As Bad Robot is ramping up its series portfolio, adding a slate of HBO Max projects to the mix, the company is bulking up its television team. Bad Robot has hired Alex Phillips as VP of Television. She joins VP Kira Innes, who joined the company a year ago, as well as Bad Robot’s Jamila Kerr, who has been promoted to VP, and Derek Martin, who has been upped to Director of Television.

Prior to joining Bad Robot, Phillips served as a film and television executive at Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions, where she was involved on projects including Showtime’s The Chi; Radha Blank’s debut Sundance feature The Forty-Year-Old Version, which premiered on Netflix this past fall; and Waithe’s loosely autobiographical comedy Twenties.

Innes joined Bad Robot as VP of Television in 2019 where she is actively involved in the upcoming HBO series Demimonde and Apple limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, as well as numerous development projects including series at HBO, HBO Max and Apple. She is also working on the adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s Untamed.

Kerr, who joined Bad Robot in 2015, was recently promoted to VP of TV. She has worked on Hulu’s Castle Rock, Apple TV’s Little Voice and HBO’s Lovecraft Country. She also covers the upcoming HBO Max series Duster and Overlook.

Martin joined Bad Robot in 2017. Most recently appointed Director of Development, he is focusing on the Untitled Justice League Dark series for HBO Max.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the team. Each and every one has excelled; from executives who have impressively grown their careers within Bad Robot to those who have newly brought their formidable skills and relationships to the department. The strength of this group inspires us for all the tremendous work that is to come,” said Ben Stephenson, Bad Robot’s Head of Television, and Rachel Rusch Rich, EVP of Television for the company, to whom Phillips will report.

Bad Robot was behind HBO’s acclaimed Lovecraft Country; Little Voice on Apple TV+; HBO stalwart Westworld, which has been renewed for a fourth season; and Hulu’s Castle Rock. Additionally, the company has Demimonde at HBO, as well as Lisey’s Story and My Glory Was I Have Such Friends set up with Apple TV+. Bad Robot also recently announced individual series production commitments for three new one-hour dramas with HBO Max including Duster, Overlook and the untitled DC “Justice League Dark.”