‘Avengers’ Directors The Russo Brothers’ AGBO Strikes Multi-Year Podcast Deal With Spotify

Anthony and Joe Russo are the latest top-level talent to strike a major podcasting deal with Spotify.

The pair, who run entertainment company AGBO and are the directors of Captain America: Civil War; Avengers: Infinity War; and Avengers: Endgame, have struck a multi-year, multi-series deal with the audio company to roll out a slate of podcasts.

Spotify’s chief content officer Dawn Ostroff revealed the news at the company’s Stream On event.

The pair, known for genre-based sagas, will look to create expansive, inter-connected series that span generations and territories.

The Russo brothers join the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ava DuVernay and the Duplass brothers, who have all struck exclusive deals.