Ava DuVernay Sets Debut Spotify Podcast ‘LEAP Files’

Ava DuVernay has revealed that a podcast about the Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP) is her first podcast series for Spotify.

It comes after the When They See Us and Selma filmmaker set a multi-year partnership with the audio platform in January.

DuVernay is launching LEAP Files with Spotify, as revealed at the company’s Stream On event.

The podcast is an investigative series that chronicles officers who commit murder, revealing the alarming truth about the blue wall of silence that protects police after they pull the trigger. The series explores a new case each week, zeroing in on the lack of repercussions and accountability despite fatal wrongdoing.

Last year, DuVernay announced the launch of the project, which is a fund focused on storytelling around police violence and abuse. The podcast is one of a number of projects across mediums that will empower activists.

The Oscar winner’s ARRAY struck a deal with the Daniel Ek-run company to promote inclusive storytelling and produce exclusive scripted and unscripted series.

As part of the deal, ARRAY partnered with Spotify’s Gimlet studio with shows overseen by ARRAY Filmworks President Sarah Bremner.