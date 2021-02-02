‘Autonomous’ Short Film From ‘Stray’ Director Joe Sill & Matisse Tolin Scores TV Remake Via Stampede Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures is developing a television series based on short film Autonomous, a cyberpunk sci-fi project from director Joe Sill and writer Matisse Tolin.

Jon Berg and Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures are producing the project, which recently debuted on Short of the Week and was picked up by genre streamer Dust.

It tells the story of two siblings who are part of a rebel motorcycle gang in a near-future world of autonomous vehicles that are regulated on a grid system run by a mega-corporation. The 3D animated project follows Yuri and her brother Nyx as they face off against the Metro Task Force to transport an important package to a client. Watch the film below.

Sill, who directed the 2019 feature Stray and has directed for brands such as Apple, NASA and Tesla, and Tolin began working on the project prior to the pandemic but used the lockdown to craft it with Sill’s animation lab Impossible Objects.

Berg, who previously served as Co-President of Production at Warner Brothers and produced such hits as Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Doctor Sleep, and Silverman will produce the series for Stampede Ventures with Sill and Tolin serving as co-creators.

Sill is represented by Cavalry Media and CAA, Tolin is represented by Jon Hersh of Housefire Management and Patrick Ragen at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.