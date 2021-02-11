BBC Studios Inks Deal With Youngest; Australian ‘Survivor’ Gets $3M In Govt Funding; Canneseries Delayed; Discovery+ Madeleine McCann Series — Global Briefs

BBC Studios Inks First-Look Deal With Youngest Media

BBC Studios has signed a first-look distribution deal with entertainment producer Youngest Media, run by former Endemol UK executives David Flynn and Lucas Church. Youngest created ITV game show Small Fortune, which is being adapted by NBC in the U.S. BBC Studios will represent Youngest’s formats in all territories other than the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and the U.S. BBC Studios chief creative officer Mark Linsey said: “When it comes to those big commercial entertainment formats, youngest is one of the best. They have established themselves as experts in turning brilliant big entertainment ideas into sellable formats with universal appeal.”

Australian ‘Survivor’ To Shoot Locally

The Australian version of Survivor is to move production from Samoa and Fiji to north-west Queensland after receiving $3.9 million AUD ($3M) in federal government funding. Banijay-owned Endemol Shine Australia’s plans for season six were scuppered last year by the coronavirus outbreak, but are now back on track thanks to the cash injection and new filming location. Communications and Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said: “Australian Survivor was one of the many world–renowned productions jeopardised by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we are pleased to provide $3.9 million to get the series back on our screens in 2021.” Australian Survivor airs on Network 10.

Canneseries Delayed Until October

Canneseries, the Cannes International Series Festival, has been pushed back to October 8-13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates mean it will coincide with Mipcom (October 11-14) rather than MipTV for the second year in a row. Canneseries MD Benoît Louvet said: “The context does not allow for a festival to take place properly. Therefore, we took the decision to believe in tomorrow and build the season 04 of Canneseries on more stable foundations than those the current health crisis is offering.”

Discovery+ Orders Madeleine McCann Series

Discovery streamer Discovery+ has commissioned Danish Heartland TV to make a three-part documentary on Christian B, the man German police have declared as the prime suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance. Prime Suspect: The Madeleine McCann Case is directed by Jesper H. Grand and examines Christian B for the first time, interviewing his friends and a former girlfriend. The first episode will be available on Discovery+ on February 15 in the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. It will premiere in India, the U.S., Germany, Portugal and South America later in 2021.