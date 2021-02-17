Couple Arrested For Shooting Woman Who Shushed Them In Atlanta Movie Theater

Police have arrested two people who had been wanted for shooting a fellow moviegoer who had shushed them in an Atlanta theater last month.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Camryn King, 20, and Yvonne Crawford, 22, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Indiana and have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Atlanta police said King and Crawford will be extradited from Indiana to face charges in the Georgia capital.

The alleged incident took place January 9 inside a theater at the AMC Camp Creek 14 in Atlanta. The victim told police she and her wife were watching a movie and said the group behind them was being too loud. She got into a brief argument with them, and a man pulled a handgun from his companion’s purse and fired.

The victim, who had been shot in the shoulder, then left the theater at about 9:10 p.m. and called police from a nearby drug store. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot inside the theater.

The incident was followed three weeks later by another shooting at the shopping center that houses the AMC Camp Creek 14. In that case, three teenagers here wounded by gunfire after a man opened fired on a group of people. That case led police is adjoining East Point to impose a 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew for people ages 17 and younger.