‘Shazam!’ Star Asher Angel Signs With Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Asher Angel, who starred opposite Zachary Levi’s title superhero in Shazam!, has signed with Atlas Artists.

In the 2019 New Line/DC hit, Angel played Billy Baston, the foster teenager who can transform into superhero Shazam. He is set to return for the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which begins production in May. The original grossed $366 million worldwide two years ago.

His acting credits also include playing Jonah in the 2017-19 Disney Channel series Andi Mack, for which he won a Young Entertainer Award, along with the features Driven to Dance and Jolene. Angel also has guested in episodes of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.

Angel, who also sings and plays guitar, continues to be repped by the Gersh Agency, Wright Entertainment Group and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.