‘As Luck Would Have It’: JoAnna Garcia Swisher & Allen Leech To Star In Hallmark Rom-Com

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark has found the lead stars for its new Ireland-set romcom As Luck Would Have It. Sweet Magnolia‘s actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Downtown Abbey‘s Allen Leech will star in the film directed by Clare Niederpruem.

“JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech are both immensely talented actors and we are delighted to welcome them to the Hallmark Channel family,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “Between its charming leads and lushly-authentic Irish setting, viewers are sure to be captivated by this sweet, lighthearted romance.”

Lindsey (Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s matchmaking festival to prove her investment and win over a handsome local (Leech).

The all-new movie, which will be part of Hallmark Channel’s “Spring Fling” programming event this spring, has kicked off production with on-location filming in Ireland.

Swisher also appeared in Once Upon a Time, The Internship, A-List and American Pie 2. Leech’s previous credits include Bohemian Rhapsody, The Imitation Game, The Sweeney and From Time to Time.