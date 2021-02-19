Artios Awards Film Nominations: ‘Borat’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Chicago 7’, ‘One Night In Miami’ & More Up For Casting Society Prizes

The Casting Society of America has made its final callbacks for 2020, unveiling the film nominees for its 36th annual Artios Awards. The winners will be announced during the virtual ceremony April 15.

The casting crews for Da 5 Bloods, Hillbilly Elegy, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mulan and The Trial of the Chicago 7 will vie in the marquee Big Budget – Drama category. In the running for Big Budget – Comedy are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Enola Holmes, The King of Staten Island, The Prom and On the Rocks.

The folks who cast the voices for The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Soul and Trolls World Tour will battle it out for the Animation trophy. See the film list of nominees below.

The CSA announced last month that the Actors Fund will receive its Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, and the Hoyt Bowers Award will go to Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, the first time two casting directors will be honored for this award.

The film nominees for the 36th Artios Awards are:

ANIMATION

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

Christi Soper Hilt

ONWARD

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

SOUL

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Christi Soper Hilt

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

Nancy Bishop

ENOLA HOLMES

Jina Jay

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND

Gayle Keller, David Rubin, Allison Kirschner (Associate)

THE PROM

Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

ON THE ROCKS

Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

DA 5 BLOODS

Kim Coleman, Juliette Menager (Location Casting)

HILLBILLY ELEGY

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate)

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Alexa L. Fogel, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Elizabeth Berra (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

MULAN

Debra Zane, PoPing AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting) Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION

Jessica Daniels

AMMONITE

Fiona Weir

FRENCH EXIT

Nicole Arbusto, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)

HAPPIEST SEASON

Rich Delia, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

LET THEM ALL TALK

Carmen Cuba

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

Sarah Crowe

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

THE DIG

Lucy Bevan

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Avy Kaufman, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

THE MAURITANIAN

Nina Gold, Christa Schamberger (Location Casting)

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

PIECES OF A WOMAN

Jessica Kelly

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

ALL DAY AND A NIGHT

Kim Coleman, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), (Location Sarah Kliban (Associate)

THE ASSISTANT

Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

HERSELF

Louise Kiely

MINARI

Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

SOUND OF METAL

Susan Shopmaker, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Emily Fleischer (Associate)

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

AMERICAN SKIN

Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, Kelly Knox

BLACK BEAR

Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jenn Gaw

INEZ & DOUG & KIRA

Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello Associate)

INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Matthew Lessall

MISS JUNETEENTH

Chelsea Ellis Bloch

THE SURROGATE

Erica Hart