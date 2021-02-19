Skip to main content
DC Universe Finds Its New Supergirl In Soap Actress Sasha Calle; Will Debut In 'Flash' Film
Artios Awards Film Nominations: ‘Borat’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Chicago 7’, ‘One Night In Miami’ & More Up For Casting Society Prizes

Casting Society of America

The Casting Society of America has made its final callbacks for 2020, unveiling the film nominees for its 36th annual Artios Awards. The winners will be announced during the virtual ceremony April 15.

The casting crews for Da 5 Bloods, Hillbilly Elegy, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mulan and The Trial of the Chicago 7 will vie in the marquee Big Budget – Drama category. In the running for Big Budget – Comedy are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Enola Holmes, The King of Staten Island, The Prom and On the Rocks.

The folks who cast the voices for The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Soul and Trolls World Tour will battle it out for the Animation trophy. See the film list of nominees below.

The CSA announced last month that the Actors Fund will receive its Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, and the Hoyt Bowers Award will go to Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, the first time two casting directors will be honored for this award.

The film nominees for the 36th Artios Awards are:

ANIMATION

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE
Christi Soper Hilt

ONWARD
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

SOUL
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

TROLLS WORLD TOUR
Christi Soper Hilt

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
Nancy Bishop

ENOLA HOLMES
Jina Jay

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND
Gayle Keller, David Rubin, Allison Kirschner (Associate)

THE PROM
Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

ON THE ROCKS
Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

DA 5 BLOODS
Kim Coleman, Juliette Menager (Location Casting)

HILLBILLY ELEGY
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate)

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Elizabeth Berra (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

MULAN
Debra Zane, PoPing AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting) Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION
Jessica Daniels

AMMONITE
Fiona Weir

FRENCH EXIT
Nicole Arbusto, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)

HAPPIEST SEASON
Rich Delia, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

LET THEM ALL TALK
Carmen Cuba

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
Sarah Crowe

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

THE DIG
Lucy Bevan

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Avy Kaufman, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

THE MAURITANIAN
Nina Gold, Christa Schamberger (Location Casting)

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

PIECES OF A WOMAN
Jessica Kelly

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

ALL DAY AND A NIGHT
Kim Coleman, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), (Location Sarah Kliban (Associate)

THE ASSISTANT
Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

HERSELF
Louise Kiely

MINARI
Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

SOUND OF METAL
Susan Shopmaker, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Emily Fleischer (Associate)

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

AMERICAN SKIN
Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, Kelly Knox

BLACK BEAR
Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jenn Gaw

INEZ & DOUG & KIRA
Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello Associate)

INTERNATIONAL FALLS
Matthew Lessall

MISS JUNETEENTH
Chelsea Ellis Bloch

THE SURROGATE
Erica Hart

