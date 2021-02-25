Art Directors Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Mank’, ‘Tenet’, ‘Promising Young Woman’ And ‘The Flight Attendant’ On List

The Art Directors Guild has unveiled nominations for its 25th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which celebrate the year’s best achievements in theatrical motion pictures, TV, commercials, music videos and animated features. Winners will be announced April 10 during a virtual ceremony.
Last year, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Avengers: Endgame and Parasite were the big film winners in the Period, Fantasy and Contemporary categories, respectively, with Hollywood going on to take the Production Design Oscar. TV winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Cherrnobyl, The Big Bang Theory, Russian Doll, The Umbrella Academy and Drunk History.
As previously announced, Ryan Murphy will receive the group’s Cinematic Imagery Award this year. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards, annually presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild’s four crafts, will be announced shortly.
With today’s nominations out, online balloting will now be held March 11-April 7.
Here’ the list of nominees:
Feature Film
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Mank
Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Mulan
Production Designer: Grant Major
News of the World
Production Designer: David Crank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Designer: Shane Valentino
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Production Designer: K.K. Barrett
Pinocchio
Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani
Tenet
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
The Midnight Sky
Production Designer: Jim Bissell
Wonder Woman 1984
Production Designer: Aline Bonetto
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Da 5 Bloods
Production Designer: Wynn Thomas
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Production Designer: Molly Hughes
Palm Springs
Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday
Promising Young Woman
Production Designer: Michael T. Perry
The Prom
Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Production Designer: Matt Perry
Onward
Production Designer: Noah Klocek
Soul
Production Designer: Steve Pilcher
The Croods: A New Age
Production Designer: Nate Wragg
Wolfwalkers
Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja
Television
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Lovecraft Country: “I Am”
Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov
Perry Mason: “Chapter Three”
Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith
The Crown: “War”
Production Designer: Martin Childs
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang
Westworld: “Parce Domine”
Production Designer: Howard Cummings
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Killing Eve: “Are You from Pinner?”
Production Designer: Laurence Dorman
Ozark: “Wartime”
Production Designer: David Bomba
The Flight Attendant: “After Dark”
Production Designer: Sara K. White
The Twilight Zone: “Among the Untrodden”
Production Designer: Michael Wylie
Utopia: “Just a Fanboy”
Production Designer: Steve Arnold
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Fargo
Production Designer: Warren Alan Young
Hollywood
Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson
Little Fires Everywhere
Production Designer: Jessica Kender
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
Production Designer: Ruth Ammon
The Queen’s Gambit
Production Designer: Uli Hanisch
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Dead to Me: “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You”
Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell
Emily in Paris: “Emily in Paris”
Production Designer: Anne Seibel
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: “Pilot”
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
Space Force: “The Launch”
Production Designer: Susie Mancini
What We Do in the Shadows: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches”
Production Designer: Kate Bunch
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love: “Unintended Consequences”
Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier
Bob ♥ Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers” “Straight Outta Lagos”
Production Designer: John Shaffner
Family Reunion: “Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?” “Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?”
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Game”
Production Designer: Wendell Johnson
Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Adidas Originals: “Superstar – Change is a Team Sport”
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Apple: “Vertical Cinema”
Production Designer: Shane Valentino
Camila Cabello: “My Oh My”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Harry Styles: “Falling”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
Earth to Ned: “Ned: The Musical”
Production Designer: Darcy Prevost
Saturday Night Live: “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters”
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
The Masked Singer: “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”
Production Designer: James Connelly
The Voice: “Live Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,” “The Battles Premiere Ep. 6”
Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss
Wheel of Fortune: “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Food”
Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson
VARIETY SPECIAL
Black Is King
Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman
Democratic National Convention 2020
Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers
Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira
Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers
The Oscars
Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Yearly Departed
Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev
