Art Directors Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Mank’, ‘Tenet’, ‘Promising Young Woman’ And ‘The Flight Attendant’ On List

The Art Directors Guild has unveiled nominations for its 25th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which celebrate the year’s best achievements in theatrical motion pictures, TV, commercials, music videos and animated features. Winners will be announced April 10 during a virtual ceremony.

Last year, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Avengers: Endgame and Parasite were the big film winners in the Period, Fantasy and Contemporary categories, respectively, with Hollywood going on to take the Production Design Oscar. TV winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Cherrnobyl, The Big Bang Theory, Russian Doll, The Umbrella Academy and Drunk History.

As previously announced, Ryan Murphy will receive the group’s Cinematic Imagery Award this year. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards, annually presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild’s four crafts, will be announced shortly.

Related Story Ryan Murphy To Receive Art Directors Guild's Cinematic Imagery Award

With today’s nominations out, online balloting will now be held March 11-April 7.

Here’ the list of nominees:

Feature Film

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Mank

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mulan

Production Designer: Grant Major

News of the World

Production Designer: David Crank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

Pinocchio

Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

Tenet

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

The Midnight Sky

Production Designer: Jim Bissell

Wonder Woman 1984

Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Da 5 Bloods

Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Production Designer: Molly Hughes

Palm Springs

Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Promising Young Woman

Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

The Prom

Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Production Designer: Matt Perry

Onward

Production Designer: Noah Klocek

Soul

Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

The Croods: A New Age

Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Wolfwalkers

Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

Television

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Lovecraft Country: “I Am”

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Perry Mason: “Chapter Three”

Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

The Crown: “War”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

Westworld: “Parce Domine”

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Killing Eve: “Are You from Pinner?”

Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

Ozark: “Wartime”

Production Designer: David Bomba

The Flight Attendant: “After Dark”

Production Designer: Sara K. White

The Twilight Zone: “Among the Untrodden”

Production Designer: Michael Wylie

Utopia: “Just a Fanboy”

Production Designer: Steve Arnold

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Fargo

Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

Hollywood

Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

Little Fires Everywhere

Production Designer: Jessica Kender

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

The Queen’s Gambit

Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Dead to Me: “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You”

Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

Emily in Paris: “Emily in Paris”

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

Space Force: “The Launch”

Production Designer: Susie Mancini

What We Do in the Shadows: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches”

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love: “Unintended Consequences”

Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

Bob ♥ Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers” “Straight Outta Lagos”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Family Reunion: “Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?” “Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Game”

Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Adidas Originals: “Superstar – Change is a Team Sport”

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Apple: “Vertical Cinema”

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Harry Styles: “Falling”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

Earth to Ned: “Ned: The Musical”

Production Designer: Darcy Prevost

Saturday Night Live: “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

The Masked Singer: “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”

Production Designer: James Connelly

The Voice: “Live Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,” “The Battles Premiere Ep. 6”

Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss

Wheel of Fortune: “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Food”

Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson

VARIETY SPECIAL

Black Is King

Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman

Democratic National Convention 2020

Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

The Oscars

Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

Yearly Departed

Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev