‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Movie Finds Its Margaret In ‘Ant-Man’s Abby Ryder Fortson; Rachel McAdams Also Set

Abby Ryder Fortson, who stars as Ant-Man/Scott Lang’s daughter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, has been set to play Margaret in Lionsgate’s feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s iconic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, the studio confirmed Friday. Also aboard is Rachel McAdams who will play Margaret’s mother, Barbara.

Production begins in April on the pic, which will be written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who penned and helmed the teen-angst pic The Edge of Seventeen starring Hailee Steinfeld. She is reteaming with her Seventeen producer James L. Brooks and his Gracie Films banner; Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks and Blume are also producing.

Meredith Wieck and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for the studio.

The story in Blume’s 1970 must-read for tween girls centers on Margaret Simon, a sixth grader who is questioning everything about adolescence and puberty, and searching the universe for whatever answers she can find. With her mother and grandmother trying to guide her through a time when everything is changing, they too find that you never stop questioning your path and defining what is meaningful in your life.

For decades, Blume has famously refused adaptations of her published work.

In addition to playing Cassie in the Ant-Man movies, Fortson, who is 12, recently starred in the pilot episode of the Amazon Prime series Tales From the Loop. Her credits include A Dog’s Journey, Forever My Girl, Togetherness, Room 104 and Transparent. She will next star in the film Rated, written and directed by John Fortson. She is repped by Atlas Artists and attorney Alex Kohner.

The Oscar-nominated McAdams’ recent credits include Netflix’s comedy Eurovision Song Contest and is reprising as Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She is represented by WME, Magnolia and Hirsch Wallenstein.

