Archie Panjabi Joins Season 3 Of TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’

Emmy winner Archie Panjabi has joined the Season 3 cast of TNT’s Snowpiercer as a new series regular.

Panjabi will portray Asha. Details of her character are being kept under wraps.

TNT renewed the sci-fi thriller for a third season in early January, ahead of its second season debut.

Panjabi will join Season 3 stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

Based on the novel and 2013 film, Snowpiercer is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. It centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Manson, who rewrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Derrickson and the movie’s producers Bong, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Panjabi is best known for her role as Kalinda Sharma on CBS’ The Good Wife, winning an Emmy for her performance in 2010. She most recently appeared in NBC’s Blindspot and opposite Mark Ruffalo in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True.