Apple TV+ Expands Kids Slate With ‘Jane’, Live-Action Inspired By Jane Goodall

Apple TV + today announced a straight-to-series order for Jane , a new series for kids and families from Emmy Award-winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Jane follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination. Through pretend play, Jane and her trusty teammates work to protect an endangered animal in each mission-driven episode because, according to her idol, “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Jane is a live action/CGI blended series and created and executive produced by J.J. Johnson, with the Jane Goodall Institute also serving as executive producers.

It is the second Apple Original series that will be produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining Daytime Emmy Award-winning series Ghostwriter, which recently premiered its second season on Apple TV+.

Other Apple TV+ fare in kids and family programming includes Helpsters from Sesame Workshop; new series from Peanuts and WildBrain, including the soon-to-premiere The Snoopy Show; Doug Unplugs from DreamWorks Animation; Stillwater from Gaumont and Scholastic; as well as upcoming series Fraggle Rock and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company; and a newly imagined original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.