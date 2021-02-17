Apple & Skydance Animation Set Multi-Year Feature Film & TV Deal

Apple on Wednesday unveiled a multiyear partnership with Skydance Animation to deliver kids and families animated theatrical features and TV series. Apple TV+ has a reach of 100 countries. The deal begins with the recent Apple acquisitions of Skydance’s upcoming animated titles Luck and Spellbound.

Additionally, Skydance Animation is making its TV debut on Apple TV+ with two seasons of The Search for WondLa, which is based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi. The Apple Original series will be written and executive produced by showrunner Lauren Montgomery, with Chad Quant, DiTerlizzi and Gotham Group also serving as executive producers.

Skydance Animation is a division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media and run by Ellison, Head of Animation John Lasseter, and Skydance Animation president Holly Edwards. Ellison and Lasseter will serve as producers on all feature films and executive producers on series.

Directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray, Luck centers on the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

Spellbound follows a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two. The feature toon musical is directed by Vicky Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. Oscar winner Alan Menken penned the score, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer. Both Luck and Spellbound were originally slated to be released via Paramount.

The Skydance Animation deal comes in the wake of Apple’s recent Golden Globe Animated Feature nomination for Wolfwalkers, the Daytime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Children’s Program for Ghostwriter, and Daytime Emmy winner Snoopy in Space. To date, Apple’s programming counts more than 200 nominations and 60 wins across film and television in just over a year.