Apple & Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Moon’ Sets Lily Gladstone To Star Opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Lily Gladstone is set to star in Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro also are attached to star in the pic with Martin Scorsese directing. Based on David Grann’s praised best-seller and set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Gladstone will play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), who is nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro). Scorsese also will produce for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Appian Way Productions.

Gladstone had her breakout role in Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women, for which she earned multiple accolades and nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Independent Spirit Award and Best Breakthrough Actor at the Gotham Awards. She also won Best Supporting Actress awards from the Los Angeles Critics Film Association and Indiewire. Other film credits include reuniting with Reichardt in last year’s First Cow for A24, Alex and Andrew Smith’s Winter in the Blood and Walking Out, Erica Tremblay’s 2020 Sundance-selected short Little Chief and the award-winning 2020 SXSW-selected Freeland. She is repped by APA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Joel McKuin at McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.

Killers of the Flower Moon joins an expanding offering of anticipated Apple Originals that will be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including Lessons in Chemistry starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, and written and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant; Kitbag, the latest film from esteemed director Ridley Scott and starring Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award-nominee Will Smith.

Imperative Entertainment is behind projects such as the Clint Eastwood film The Mule, Academy Award-nominated All the Money in the World, and the Academy Award-nominated and 2017 Palme d’Or-winning film The Square by Ruben Ostlund. Imperative Entertainment recently wrapped production on Ostlund’s follow-up Triangle of Sadness and working with Apple Studios on In With The Devil starring Taron Egerton.